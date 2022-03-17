Cadillac Racing may have five of the seven entries in the DPi class for Saturday’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts, but when the green flag drops, don’t think for a second that any of the Cadillac drivers don’t want to see themselves on the top step of the podium. There will be no moral victories by finishing off the podium if another Cadillac wins the race.
“In theory, everybody tries to race each other differently than if it was another manufacturer, but it doesn’t always happen in real life,” said Tristan Vautier, one of the drivers of the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi-V.R entry. “All the teams are supported by Cadillac Racing, but they are all different entities and private teams in their own regard, so there needs to be some kind of separation because the teams are rivals on track.”
The DPi class has turned into a two-horse race between Cadillac and Acura. While the No. 60 Meyer Shank Acura took the victory at Daytona, the Cadillac drivers are confident they have the car best suited to Sebring.
“Now it’s a two-manufacturer battle between Cadillac and Acura, but even when it was Mazda it’s pretty clear that Cadillac with the Dallara chassis has better characteristics for bumpy tracks,” said Sebastien Bourdais, who co-drove with Vautier and Loic Duval in the Mustang Sampling Cadillac last year to win the race. “It’s a car that is less ride-sensitive than the competitors. We can see that we can run a bit softer, which at a place like Sebring is very beneficial. The drawback of that is the car doesn’t really have a big peak in downforce and therefore and is less sited to tracks where you can run low and stiff. It’s a balance, but obviously it’s won quite a few championships since 2017, so it seems to be working out pretty good.”
Vautier said winning last year’s race was probably the biggest win of his career, but it sportscar racing you can’t dwell on the past and have to be looking forward at all times.
“I feel much better going into the race weekend than I did last year, but it’s such high level in DPi right now,” he said. “If you have one little thing that’s wrong, you’re last. You’re not mid-field or anything. There are seven cars and the field is often covered by a half-second, so if something is not right, you’re last. So, we feel strong and we know we need to get everything right. We will have the validations once we are there. Sebring is a very specific track; depending on winds, temperature and track conditions, things can change very quickly on race weekend. I feel better, but we really don’t take anything for granted. It’s eyes forward.”
Bourdais also won the 12 Hours of Sebring in 2015 in a Corvette DP and was hopeful of adding to his trophy collection on Saturday.
“It couldn’t have asked for any better with the result from last year and I’m looking forward to giving it another go,” he said. “I think it’s a track that I very much enjoy; probably one of the tracks that I enjoy the most out of the whole schedule. We haven’t had exactly the start of the season that we were hoping for, but we were really quick at Daytona in the Cadillac 01 and we can only hope that we turn the tables around and get a little bit better success on track and keep executing and results will follow.”
Cadillac Racing has won three of the five years of the DPi class, with the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Konica Minolta Cadillac winning in 2017 and the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac taking the checkered flag in 2019.
A look at this year’s Cadillac entries:
• No. 01 V-Performance Academy Cadillac DPi-V.R (Chip Ganassi Racing) (Renger van der Zande, Sebastien Bourdais, Ryan Hunter-Reay): The team had a disappointing finish at Daytona after needing repairs in the 13th hours while leading the race. A stellar driving lineup and Chip Ganassi — what more do you need?
• No. 02 Cadillac Accessories Cadillac DPi-V.R (Chip Ganassi Racing) (Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Neel Jani): Jani takes over for Kevin Magnussen, who returned to Formula 1 and is a tough customer. Lynn was on Cadillac’s winning team in 2017. The team also had some mechanical issues at Daytona.
• No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi-V.R (JDC-Miller MotorSports) (Tristan Vautier, Richard Westbrook, Loic Duval): The defending 12 Hours of Sebring winning team got the season off to a decent start with a third-place finish in the Rolex 24 At Daytona.
• No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R (Pipo Derani, Tristan Nunez, Mike Conway): Derani has enjoyed plenty of success at Sebring and Nunez is a seven-time winner in IMSA. Conway has done it all in sportscar racing. The team was fourth at Daytona.
• No. 48 Ally Cadillac DPi-V.R (Action Express Racing) (Mike Rockenfeller, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez): Another team who had troubles at Daytona, the Ally Cadillac gang had a solid showing at Sebring last year, but was dinged by a drive time infraction, which knocked them to the back of the field. The drivers have enjoyed plenty of success on the world stage and “Rocky” was on Corvette Racing’s 2017 GTLM winning squad.