Every year the Lake Placid Garden Club sponsors a caladium floral arrangement contest during the Lake Placid Caladium Festival. This year’s entries were imaginative, unique, and beautiful. Some were even comical.
Ribbons were awarded for first, second, and third place. Plus, the public was asked to vote for the People’s Choice distinction. The ribbon winners had to follow strict judging rules for their entries. But the public got to pick the one they just enjoyed looking at the most.
The official judges were all artists themselves. They were Max Gooding, Connie Shriver, and Dreana Compton.
The number one spot and a blue ribbon went to Chris Marsh. He named his work “Hooked on Caladiums.” Incorporated into the presentation were fishing lures stuck on a driftwood log.
Mary Flummer titled her second place entry “Spider Man Says, ‘Go Green’”, which refers to the local schools’ mascot, the Green Dragon. At the base of the arrangement there was a huge black, scary spider. The caladiums themselves were displayed inside a pair of boots.
Third place was a collection of different varieties of darker caladiums and was titled “Dark Shades of Summer.” It was simple and still checked off all the boxes set forth in the judging requirements. Gayle Wilkins claimed that ribbon.
Both Friday and Saturday, visitors to the Garden Club booth, which was set up inside the Caladium Co-op building, were asked to consider each of the 10 entries and write down their pick for the People’s Choice Award. When the votes were tallied, Jan Vandernjak was notified that her masterpiece topped out. Her presentation consisted of a long ship loaded with caladiums in rough seas. She named it “Riders on the Storm.”
Throughout the Caladium Festival, members of the Lake Placid Garden Club took turns at the booth. They encouraged everyone to vote for their favorite, but also answered questions about the plants. They also encouraged anyone interested to join the Lake Placid Garden Club, which now has 85 members.
Luncheon meetings are held at the Lake Placid Government Center on U.S. 27 on the second Wednesday of each month, September through May. For more information, contact Sally Kinsey at 863-243-3576 or Sandy Rosch at 440-554-7355. Residents don’t have to have a green thumb to join.
Each year the Lake Placid Garden Club hosts a Holiday Home & Garden Tour. Local residents open up their homes or gardens for visitors to admire how they decorated for the Christmas season. Funds raised for this fun event go for college scholarships, camperships to Wekiva Youth Camp in Apopka, and for kid’s admission to summer programs at the Archbold Biological Station. This year’s tour will be Dec. 2.