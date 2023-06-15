Co-Op President Johni Warner, left, instructor Cherrie Platt, background, and students Sharon Ebeling, left, of Sebring, and Dot Costilow, right, of Lake Placid, who are learning the art of “one-stroke” floral painting.
Staff member Mary Ann Hicks, of Lake Placid, seated at left, works at the Caladium Arts & Crafts Co-Op in Lake Placid while volunteer Phyllis Klepser, of Sebring, seated at right, welcomes visitors with a smile. Co-Op President Johni Warner, right, helps organize events at the Caladium Festival.
Mixed media art by Cindy Cole, of Lake Placid. This is one of many pieces Cole has on display at the Caladium Arts & Crafts Co-Op in Lake Placid.
Tiger head art by Cindy Cole, of Lake Placid. The intricate design was created using thread.
This design by Cindy Cole’s features a bluejay. It was created with needlepoint on fabric.
A three-dimensional artwork by Cindy Cole with a Koi fish is done using a variety of mediums and techniques.
One of many caladium-themed art items available at the Caladium Arts & Crafts Co-Op in Lake Placid, Florida.
ALL PHOTOS BY LADONNA RODRIGUEZ/CORRESPONDENT
This is some of the caladium art available at the Caladium Arts & Crafts Co-Op in Lake Placid.
Handmade and hand-painted pillows in the shape of caladiums are a popular item at the Co-Op in Lake Placid. Many sizes and shapes are available.
This grapevine tree with caladium decorations greets visitors upon entering the Caladium Arts & Crafts Co-Op in Lake Placid.
Created by a local member-artist, these gnomes are dressed in caladium-themed attire in preparation for the upcoming Caladium Festival.
Previous winning posters featuring caladiums for the Caladium Festival are on display at the Caladium Co-Op.