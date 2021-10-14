SEBRING — Bob Dylan once famously sang, “The times, they are a changin’” and he was right. But there is at least one thing that has not been “a changin’” in Highlands County, and the folks around here are glad for it.
California Toe Jam Band have been making music lovers smile in these parts and beyond for almost 40 years now. To keep a band, at any level, together for so long is a minor miracle.
Think about that for a minute. There are actually people walking the streets of this county who have not lived a day of their lives without some California Toe Jam being afoot.
Saturday, Oct. 9, the fellas emerged from the pandemic in fine form as they reopened The Circle Theater with their two-hour-plus performance to the delight of a packed house. Demand was such that there were some who had to be turned away.
“I was super happy with the show,” said theater manager and California Toe Jam co-founder Harry Havery. “I was thrilled with the turnout and the participation of the crowd. The band sounded pretty good considering we’ve been out of commission since April.”
Havery continues, “as a theater manager I was thrilled with the volunteer staff and the fantastic job they did. My only sadness is that I found out after the show that we had to turn a few people away because we were at capacity.”
It was clear that bassist/vocalist TJ Kinyon, Jordan Terrell, guitarist, keyboards and vocals, Trent Ferguson, drums and vocals, Harry Havery, co-founding member, guitar, harmonica and vocals and co-founding member, Rodney Hollinger on keyboards and vocals, were having the time of their lives.
Havery could not keep that blissful grin off his face for even a minute as he and the band appeared to be on cloud nine throughout the evening’s performance.
The band opened with The Doobie Brothers classic, “Listen To The Music” and continued with one great song after another. The crowd was with them every step of the way.
“I thoroughly enjoyed it,” said Kinyon.
“Heartbreak Motel,” the third song of the night, got the crowd going. You could hear shrieks mixed with shouts and applause as the band ripped into the Elvis staple.
“Nowhere Man” by The Beatles was another high point as the three-part vocals the fab four were so good at were represented in fine fashion by the Toe Jammers.
In a night of nothing but great songs, Terrell’s vocals on Paul McCartney’s “Maybe I’m Amazed” were excellent and spot on.
There were perhaps a couple of surprises this night, depending on how long you’ve been a fan of the Toe Jam. At one point, Ferguson came from behind the drums to take lead vocals on “Spooky,” originally done by Classics IV.
During another segment, Havery did a splendid impersonation of David Bowie as he sang “Space Oddity.”
After receiving a standing ovation, as the house lights came up, the band closed the show with the ever popular Grand Funk anthem, “We’re An American Band.” The crowd was delighted, dancing until the very last note had faded.
“The boys are back, the boys are back. The boys are back in town.”