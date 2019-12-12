LAKE PLACID — On December 7, 1941 Pearl Harbor was bombed in a sneak attack by the Japanese. There were 2,403 service men killed, 1,143 wounded including 103 civilians — 1,177 were from the USS Arizona alone. It was the deadliest attack on American soil until 9/11. President Roosevelt called it “a date that will live in infamy.”
For the past 20 years residents of Camp Florida RV Park in Lake Placid have honored that day by gathering its 400 residents together to remember those lost, current vets residing at the park, as well as residents who have recently passed away.
Army veteran Ron Hazelton has organized the event the past seven years. He was Master of Ceremonies last Saturday, Dec. 7, in a patriotic memorial that brought many guests to tears.
On hand and honored were two World War II Veterans. Ninety-five-year-old Marine veteran Daniel Kinder, formally from West Virginia served from 1942-1945 in the Pacific Theater. Lucy Andersen, also 95, born in Chicago, served in the Coast Guard band as a bugler. She related wonderful memories of seeing President Roosevelt in a motorcade and being invited to the White House by President Truman.
Seventeen Camp Florida residents who passed away were remembered as well. A relative or friend representing each person was given a balloon and a rose. A bell was rung as the name of each person was announced. One-by-one representatives stepped outside near the shore of Lake Grassy and released their (biodegradable) balloon in honor of their deceased relative or friend.
The ceremony included naming all Camp Florida veterans who have passed. Their names were read by Janice Semans. The flag was presented, the pledge recited and patriotic songs sung. Two of the most moving parts of the celebration were a flag folding ceremony where the meaning of each of the 12 folds and the final tuck were presented by John Raymond, Chuck Kreuz and Rich O’Brien. Once the flag was folded it was laid on a special table which was adorned with the photos of all the deceased veterans.
A “Missing Man Table” was set before the residents and Kathy Hoffman and Dwight Smith did a ceremonial reading about the meaning of each item on the table:
• An Empty Chair represented Americans who were and are missing.
• The Round Table, to show everlasting concern.
• The White Table Cloth, symbolizing the purity of motives when called to serve.
• The Single Rose, reminds us of these Americans and their families.
• A Ribbon, symbolizes continued uncertainty but hope for their return.
• A Slice of Lemon, reminds us of their bitter fate.
• A Pinch of Salt, symbolizes the tears shed by their families.
• The Lighted Candle, reflects our hope for their return.
• The Bible represents strength gained through faith.
• The Inverted Glass Goblet, symbolizes their inability to toast.
Veteran residents were called individually to the front to be honored according to their service in the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Merchant Marines, Coast Guard, National Guard or Canadian military. Each were given a red poppy, a star and thanked for their service.
The ceremony ended with taps played by bugler Thomas Kainz. After, residents enjoyed coffee, a doughnut, conversation as they shared memories of their friends.
Ron Hazelton said, “Our younger generation doesn’t know what these men and women gave up to save our nation. That’s why as a veteran I try to help with this program to show that we appreciate everything that our veterans have done to protect our country.”