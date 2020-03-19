The Highlands County Tax Collector is one of the latest entities to change the way they are doing business. As of Tuesday, the office has suspended all services for out-of-county residents until further notice. Only customers doing business with the Tax Collector’s Office will be allowed entry.
As the novel coronavirus, more commonly referred to as COVID-19, continues to spread across the nation and the state, more events have been canceled. Some events have been postponed and others have been canceled. Some meetings or events are just being changed in the way they are presented.
In addition to the previously listed events that have been canceled or postponed are the following:
- Ridge Area Arc has rescheduled its Big Bang Ranch Family Fun Shoot steel target competition to Saturday, Oct. 3. The Escape to Kokomo has been rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 22.
- Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida announced it is suspending all council-sponsored activities effective until April 30. The cancellations include council programs, trainings and facility rentals. All council properties will also be closed to the public during that time. Council staff will still be available via phone and email during regular administrative office hours, Tuesday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Cookie booth sales have also been canceled.
- The Sun ‘N Lake Board of Supervisors meeting scheduled for Friday, March 20, has been canceled.
- Archbold Biological Station will be closed to the general public until further notice. This includes all public tours on Saturdays; Natural history of the Florida Scrub-Jay on April 4; and Family Nature Day on April 11. Volunteers are also asked to stay home.
- The Highway Park Neighborhood Council is postponing the Eggxtraordinary Festival and Our Crown humanities event scheduled for Easter Sunday, April 12, at MLK Jr. Sports Field in Highway Park/Lake Placid. The event will be rescheduled for a future date.
- The Heartland LakeSharks Parrot Head Club “Phlocking” for Sunday, March 22, has been canceled. The club’s Nine-Hole Two-Parrot-Head Golf Scramble’ for Sunday, March 22, has also been canceled.
- VFW Post 3880 fundraiser for Saturday, March 28 has been postponed until further notice.
- Sun Events has postponed the following events/shows at the Genesis Center in Lake Placid until further notice: Simon & Garfunkel Tribute on March 28, Beatles & Stones on April 2; Dailey & Vincent on April 16 and James Carothers/Scott Coner on April 18 and 20.
- The 2020 Miss Avon Park Chamber of Commerce Pageant scheduled at Union Church on Saturday, March 28, is being indefinitely postponed. The chamber is also cancelling its March Networking Luncheon on March 26 at Hotel Jacaranda.
- The Shrine Bunco game scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, has been canceled. They hope to resume play on Tuesday, April 28.
- The Military Sea Services Museum will be closed until further notice.
- The Annual NU-HOPE Golf Tournament has been postponed indefinitely. They have also temporarily closed their thrift stores and meal sites. Home-based services will continue.
- All South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) offices, including all field stations, service centers and SFWMD headquarters in West Palm Beach, are closed to the public until further notice. All public recreational access to SFWMD-managed lands is currently open. Information about any changes to public access to District lands for recreation will be communicated to the public as it develops.
- All events, activities, special events and camping at Florida State Parks, including Highlands Hammock State Park, have been cancelled for the next 60 days. However, the parks remain open for day use. Hours of operation have been reduced to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- AMC Lakeshore 8 will be closed until further notice.
Near us
- • Bok Tower will be closed March 14 through April 20.
- • Legoland is closed for two weeks starting Sunday, March 15.
- • Walt Disney World will be closed March 15 through the end of the month.
- • Universal Studios will be closed March 15 to the end of the month but will evaluate then.
- • Busch Gardens, SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment under the Blackstone parent company will be closed from March 16 through the end of the month.