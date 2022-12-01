If you enjoyed watching the World Racing League in Sebring and want to keep tabs on the final event of the season for WRL, Dec. 2-4, you’re in luck. A number of the teams livestream their cars in action during events. For those who do — there’s a pretty good chance they’re using Candelaria Racing Products to do so.
When racers use Candelaria Racing Products they know they’re using something was designed specifically for the racing community, which James Candelaria happens to be part of himself. He competes in the Round 3 Racing No. 609 Sentinel BMW in WRL. All four of the Round 3 Racing cars use his products to livestream their races.
Candelaria said he got the racing bug doing a track day event and then signed up for a racing school.
Coming from a technological background, it only made sense that Candelaria would look for ways to merge his two passions. His Sentinel livestreaming system has received rave reviews from the racing community and it serves several purposes. Not only does it allow drivers and crew to see how they’re doing on the track, it also allows people to watch on platforms such as YouTube, which serves as an added value for sponsors, as people who wouldn’t otherwise see their brand being promoted now see them on different social media platforms.
His product makes sure people see a high-quality feed and are more likely to watch, as opposed to a poor-quality feed that makes people want to switch to something else.
Candelaria has raced in several different organizations and believes World Racing League is a top-notch organization that has great racing.
“The competition is stiff,” he said. “The cars are pretty equal, which is the way it should be.”
As a business owner and a racer, Candelaria understands the sponsor aspect of racing better than many races and said he wanted to thank Hagerty and Cooper Tires for their support of the Round 3 Racing program, not to mention Round 3 Racing.
“I have to thank (Round 3 Racing owners) Buz and Brad (McCall) for believing in my product.”
The Round 3 Racing gang is looking forward to the season finale at Circuit of the Americas. There will be an eight-hour race on both Saturday and Sunday when the series determines its national championships for the year.
Due to an incident during the Sebring race, Candelaria won’t be competing at COTA, but instead will be following the Round 3 Racing teams using his Candelaria Racing Products.