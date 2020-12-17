Every year Lakeview Memorial Gardens holds their annual Candlelight Service for those family members who have suffered a loss during the year. It is a beautiful service of remembrance held in their chapel.
“We do this every year for our families,” said Gina Smith. “We asked those who have suffered the loss of a loved one during the year to RSVP and join us for the service. We had about 30 people RSVP, but it looks like we have about double that amount attending this evening.”
Guests were offered coffee or hot chocolate and a variety of packaged cookies. The chapel was decorated for the holidays with a large Christmas tree.
Lakeview Memorial Gardens has a new management team in place that facilitated this special evening and includes Gina Smith (General Manager), Larry Thompson (Family Service Manager) and Samantha Mish (Administration). The Maintenance crew, which did a great job with the luminaries, includes LaDarius Price, Austin Demery and Dan Lavey.
“Loved ones have the opportunity to hang a glass angel ornament on the tree which has been inscribed with the name of their loved one. They can leave it on the tree and pick it up after the holidays or they can take it with them tonight,” said Smith.
The cemetery was lined with luminaries from the front, around the circle and up to the chapel. Luminaries are said to guide the spirit of Christ and to the celebration of light.
Luminary means ‘festival of light’. They are usually made of plain paper sacks, with some sand added to hold up the candle upright inside.
“There are about 700 of the luminaries. We light them at dusk, the evening of the ceremony and they burn for 12 hours over night. Sunset to sunrise,” said Smith.
The Baldridge family lost both their mother (Audrey) and their father (Edward) in the last year. Priscilla, Joe, Chrystian, Angie and Tymberlynn all came to pay their respects and fondly remember those they lost.
Chaplin Joe Baker gave his message of hope and peace. “Going through a holiday time is especially difficult. The memories of the one who has left us remain. There is both pain and joy in the memories.
“It’s okay to cry and be sad, but rejoice in the life they lived. There is hope. There is a place where things will be better,” said Chaplin Baker.