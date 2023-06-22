Carlos Santana Portrait Session

Carlos Santana poses for a portrait on Friday, June 16, 2023, in New York.

 DREW GURIAN/INVISION/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — “Take no prisoners — peacefully,” Carlos Santana sometimes tells his bandmates before taking the stage.

“I don’t like to coast. I don’t like to rope-a-dope,” Santana says. “I want to get in the middle of the ring and knock the sucker out. That way the referee can’t steal the fight from me.”

