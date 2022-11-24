This combination of photos shows a “Peanuts” cartoon by Charles M. Schulz in 1999 showing kids at a museum with one off on the side, gazing at a painting of the dog Earl from “Mutts,” top, and an upcoming “Mutts” cartoon by Patrick McDonnell showing Earl at the museum fondly looking at a framed image of Snoopy. More than 75 syndicated cartoonists have tucked tributes, Easter eggs and references to “Peanuts” in Nov. 26/Saturday’s funny papers to honor the creator of Charlie Brown, Snoopy and company.