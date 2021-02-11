For 106 years, February has been a testimony to the study of African American history. The Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH) has chosen The Black Family: Representation, Identity, and Diversity as this year’s theme for Black History Month. The ASALH are the founders of Black History Month and they share with us that “the black family has been a topic of study in many disciplines — history, literature, the visual arts and film studies, sociology, anthropology, and social policy. Its representation, identity, and diversity have been reverenced, stereotyped, and vilified from the days of slavery to our own time.”
The Black family has been devalued throughout the decades in many ways. To name a few, it has been due to the vilification of Black men, poor prenatal care for Black women, and unfair educational support for Black children. Black men are disproportionately shown to be perpetrators of crimes in the news and entertainment (1). Black women have the highest death rate during childbirth in the United States (2). Black children are less likely to be put into gifted programs and more likely to be expelled or suspended (3). Now more than ever, our African American friends and neighbors need our support.
Want to know what we can do to create change? There are many ways to intentionally support the Black community. Everyone should stand up and speak up when you see injustice. We should talk openly and honestly with our kids about race. We can make purchases from Black-owned businesses. We can financially support organizations that offer services to the Black community.
Another way to support the Black community is to read books that feature people of color. You can also read books written or illustrated by people of color.
The following books feature characters who have dark skin or are written or illustrated by a person of color and they are available at your local Heartland Library Cooperative branch:
For young children
- “Becoming Muhammad Ali” by Kwame Alexander
- “Brown Girl Dreaming” by Jacqueline Woodson
- “Mixed Me!” by Taye Diggs
- “Of Thee I Sing” by Barack Obama
- “Counting on Katherine” by Helaine Becker
- “Crown: An Ode to the Fresh Cut” by Derrick Barnes
- “My Rainbow” by Trinity and DeShanna Neal
- “Octopus Stew” by Eric Velasquez
- “Grace Goes to Washington” by Kelly DiPucchio
For teens
- “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You” by Jason Reynolds
- “You Should See Me in a Crown” by Leah Johnson
- “Dear Martin and Dear Justyce” by Nic Stone
- “Monday’s Not Coming” by Tiffany D. Jackson
- “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas
- “Piecing Me Together” by Renée Watson
- “With the Fire on High” by Elizabeth Acevedo
For adults
- “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
- “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid
- “It’s Not All Downhill From Here” by Terry McMillan
- “Red at the Bone” by Jacqueline Woodson
- “Memorial” by Bryan Washington
- “Deacon King Kong” by James McBride
- “Black Leopard, Red Wolf” by Marlon James
- “Born a Crime” by Trevor Noah
In order to defeat prejudiced practices that keep the Black community from flourishing, we need to set a better example for younger generations. Those younger generations are watching us with vigilant eyes. We can show them how to create a better world by demonstrating how to be kind, respectful and inclusive to people of all backgrounds, colors, genders, orientations and views. A better and brighter tomorrow will happen by coming together today.
To find these titles and many more visit www.myhlc.org or a local Heartland Library Cooperative branch today.
Sources:^p
1https://greatergood.berkeley.edu/article/item/how_challenging_stereotypes_can_save_black_lives^p
2https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2019/p0905-racial-ethnic-disparities-pregnancy-deaths.html^p
3 https://www.apa.org/monitor/2016/11/cover-inequality-school^p