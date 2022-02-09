As January ends and February swiftly begins, the legacies, contributions and histories of African Americans are being celebrated all around the U.S. since Black History Month began on Feb. 1. The celebration dates back to 1926 when Carter G. Woodson first established it as Negro History Week, and it was catapulted by the need for more teaching on African American history in schools. Today, Black History Month is celebrated from the 1st of February to the 1st of March.
Within the Highlands County Libraries, we’re celebrating by highlighting books written by Black authors, and illuminating their voices through several book displays. If you’re interested in checking out the books we’re highlighting, here are some recommendations that will leave you connecting with and reflecting on vital Black experiences, identities and voices.
1. “Queenie” by Candance Carty-Williams – Queenie Jenkins is a 25-year-old Jamaican British woman who works at a national newspaper in London. She is often forced to compare herself to her white middle class peers and is constantly straddling two cultures while fitting neatly into neither. The overwhelming experiences that come with this lead her to seek comfort in all the wrong places, and Queenie begins to question who she is and where she fits into the world – questions certainly any reader can relate to.
2. “How Beautiful We Were” by Imbolo Mbue – Set in the fictional African village of Kosawa, “How Beautiful We Were” grapples with a community living in fear due to environmental degradation caused by an American oil company. Left with no choice, the people of Kosawa begin to fight back against a self-serving government, and a girl named Thula is catapulted into a revolution that will force her to sacrifice everything in order to gain freedom for her community.
3. “Somebody’s Daughter” by Ashley C. Ford – In this immensely powerful memoir, Ashley C. Ford writes of a childhood defined by the heavy absence of her incarcerated father. Amidst the difficult questions that come with this, she also details her experience living in poverty while juggling a distraught relationship with her mother. It’s a story seeping with Ford’s soul-stirring truth, and an honest reflection of her emotional journey wrestling with who she is and what she was born into.
4. “You Are Your Best Thing” edited by Tarana Burke and Brené Brown – This stunning anthology filled with the words of more than 15 Black writers will leave you meditating on the vulnerability and resilience that is integral to the Black experience. The anthology features the voices of Austin Channing Brown, Jason Reynolds, Laverne Cox, Sonya Renee Taylor, and more. While the essays leave ample room for essential Black joy to thrive, it also recognizes the urgent need to create a space where Black shame and healing can exist as well.
For further information on how you can check out the books mentioned in this article, visit myhlc.org to access our library catalog. Give a follow to the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners Facebook page for more info as well.