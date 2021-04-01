The world may be closer to “normal” than it was last Easter, but many traditions are still on hold or will look different this year.
As you’re making plans for Easter weekend, consider letting the library be part of your celebration.
While the libraries will be closed Friday through Monday for the holiday, there are many fun movies, games and books you can check out to enjoy with your family or if you need some quiet time to rest after Easter dinner.
If you want a movie that’s about Easter or takes place at Easter, consider checking out one of these DVDs:
- “Easter parade”
- “Annie Hall”
- “Steel Magnolias”
- “Easterland”
- “Bugs Bunny’s Easter Funnies”
- “Easter Bunny Tales”
- “VeggieTales: A Very Veggie Easter Collection”
You can also check out a board or card game to play with your family over the holiday weekend. The libraries have games for all ages in the children’s areas and games for teens/adults in the main areas.
Families can check out one game at a time, and you can also borrow as many puzzles as you want. Just let a staff member know how many you’re taking, and bring them back when you’re done.
Looking for something quiet to do over the weekend?
There are many books available that take place in spring or at Easter, including:
- “The Chocolate Bunny Brouhaha” by JoAnna Carl
- “A Miracle for St. Cecilia’s” by Katherine Valentine
- “Easter Bunny Murder: A Lucy Stone Mystery” by Leslie Meier
- “1916” by Morgan Llywelyn
Library holiday hours
All three branches of the Highlands County Public Library will be closed this Friday through Monday for the county-approved Good Friday and Easter weekend.
The normal COVID-19 hours will start again on Tuesday, April 6. Those hours are:
- Sunday and Monday: Closed
-Tuesday through Thursday and Saturday: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Friday: Curbside 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Open 1-5:30 p.m.
If you’re not sure if the library is open, feel free to call before you come.