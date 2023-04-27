National Library Week is April 23-29 and the theme is “There’s More to the Story.” If you didn’t know, public libraries are far more than you may think. This week, during National Library Week, celebrate the “more” with us.
While preparing for National Library Week this year, I took a stroll down memory lane and viewed years of pictures and memories. This is what I saw. I saw Santa, Elsa, elves, princesses, villains, witches, the Phantom of the Opera, superheroes, Minnie Mouse, and many more visit the library. The pictures showed patrons growing up and creating families of their own, inspiring future generations to visit us. I saw program attendees learning about reptiles, being kind, connecting through music, making new friends, and creating their own masterpieces. Those memories warmed my heart, but I saw something else that made me appreciate our libraries even more – the staff.
Over the years, some staff have come and gone and others have stayed for many years, all leaving their mark on their coworkers and patrons alike. The ones who have moved on to accomplish other dreams are still mentioned. We are often asked, “Where’s the girl with the purple hair and the best laugh?” “What happened to the one that swapped movie ideas with me?” “Where’s the gentleman that knew about all the cookbooks?” The staff leave their mark and are often the best part of visiting the library. Where else are you going to share your favorite lines from books? Or your favorite scenes from movies? Who else is going to make sure you have your daily joke? I guarantee you won’t find another place where you can talk about BTS, Mr. Rogers, Star Wars, Disney, fantasy books, romance books, inspirational movies, foreign languages, healthy recipes, baseball, and dogs ... all in one location at the same time.
During my time as a leader in the library system, I have had the distinct privilege of watching staff grow and learn as individual people. I have seen my coworkers learn new things, improve their artistic skills, or gain new understanding about themselves. I get to see their families grow and take part in the stories of their lives. Daily, I am shocked by, and proud of, the skills and talents that surround me. Better than that, I feel my life has been made better by the people I see every day here, patrons and staff alike.
Where am I going with all of this? Why is this important to National Library Week? This is the “more to the story” – the people – you. You are a part of our story and our memories. Every patron that comes through the library doors becomes a part of our library lives and memories. We are sharing experiences and connecting with each other through our common (and differing) interests. You are a part of our story, the “more to the story.”
Of course, we want you to visit our libraries and borrow physical materials. We want you to know that we aren’t just carriers of books anymore. We have board games, puzzles, video games, movies, television shows, magazines, music – and a whole lot more. We also welcome you to visit us “virtually.” Follow the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners on Facebook. Visit our website, www.myhlc.org. Borrow e-books and/or e-audiobooks on Overdrive/Libby and Axis 360. Use Heritage Quest to research your family history. Learn something new on Universal Class. Study for an upcoming test with Mometrix. Finish that research assignment with the help of the Florida Electronic Library. We want to encourage you to use all of the free resources at your disposal.
More than anything, I hope you know that you are an important part of our community, library and story. We value each and every one of you that visit or use our services. Libraries were made for all of us. Thank you for being a part of our story and growing with us. To the staff that have gone, your smiles are etched in our hearts and your laughs are echoing in the halls. To the staff here, thank you for making each day an adventure.