Visit Lovers Key State Park on the Gulf, just south of Ft. Myers Beach for your anniversary or any occasion. Come as a couple or as a family when the grandkids come south to visit grandpa and grandma. It’s fun. It’s inexpensive and easy to get around.
Lovers Key is 99 miles from Highlands County. Leave early, arrive for a great lunch nearby at Flippers on the Bay and after drive the short mile to the park to soak up the sun on a beach. It is a favorite for sea shell collectors. The small Western Sandpiper birds pepper the beach, always searching for a free meal. The kids will enjoy watching their antics.
Flippers on the Bay hosts a great view of the water. As you enjoy an exotic cocktail or their famous Grouper lunch sandwich or dinner Grouper Oscar you can watch the fishing boats, pontoons and jet skis cruise by. They offer a special breakfast, lunch and full dinner menu.
The park rents bicycles, paddle boards, canoes and kayaks. Guided tours are also available. What’s best is the tram that takes you from the parking lot to the sea shore. It leaves the parking lot every 15 minutes and saves you blocks and blocks of walking.
Once you embark you can rent an umbrella and a lounge at Hurricane Charlie’s. Food and soft drinks are also for sale. Rest rooms are convenient. Save a few bucks and bring your own chairs, blankets and sun tan oil for a luxurious afternoon. The water is warm and inviting.
Lovers Key State Park is comprised of four barriers islands. A road to the park was build in 1965. The park offers 2.5 miles of white sandy beach. The beach attracts the most sun bathers. The gazebo on the south beach can be reserved year round. It is opened from 8 a.m. until sunset, but the free tram stops running at 4:30 p.m.
The Key received it name in the early 1900’s when the island and was accessible only by boat. It was said that only lovers made the effort to get to this romantic island. —thus the name Lovers Key. Pets are permitted in designated areas only.
The fee to enter the park is only $8 per vehicle, much less than the $15-20 to park in the lots off Estero Boulevard to visit Ft. Myers beach. A gift shop offers souvenirs, t-shirts and caps to remember your visit.
Set your GPS to 8700 Estero Blvd., Ft. Myers and enjoy a wonderful day getaway at a quiet, safe and beautiful beach on the Gulf of Mexico.