May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, a time during which we celebrate Asians and Pacific Islanders in the United States. All countries across the Asian continent as well as the Pacific groups of islands of Melanesia, Micronesia, and Polynesia are recognized. What began in 1979 as a one week celebration was turned into a permanent month of appreciation in 1992 by Congress, according to asianpacificheritage.gov.
May was chosen for two reasons of historical importance. The first Japanese immigrant arrived in the United States on May 7, 1843 and the first transcontinental railroad was completed on May 10, 1869. You might not be aware of this, but the latter was a labor chiefly achieved by Chinese immigrants.
Now that you know a little more about AAPI month you may be wondering exactly how it is celebrated or how to join in wherever you are. I like to think we have many different opportunities no matter where we live or what our means. It could be something as simple as giving your patronage to an Asian or Pacific Islander owned business this month (why not give that place you’ve been thinking about for a while a try? If nothing else it will be a new experience.). Your local library has displays full of books by AAPI authors if that is how you’d like to explore and celebrate one of these many countries or cultures. Staff there will always be happy to help guide you based on your interests too.
This could also be the month to learn something new. Whether that is picking up a relevant history book or testing your culinary mettle with related dishes or, my personal favorite, beginning that fulfilling language learning journey, it’s all up to you! Please do come see me at your Lake Placid Memorial Library if you’d like to have a conversation in Japanese. I might not be fluent yet but I can hold my own. From the same branch, Ilona is from Hawai’i and happy to talk about her experiences.
There are many organizations that participate in AAPI month besides your local library, including The Smithsonian, the National Gallery of Art, the National Archives and Records Administration, the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, the National Park Service, the Library of Congress, and the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the Public Broadcasting Service among others. Each of these organizations is airing, displaying, hosting, or otherwise promoting AAPI related events this month with most calendars and information available on asianpacificheritage.gov.
For instance, some of the 300,000-plus living AAPI veterans’ stories are captured and told as part of the Library of Congress’s “Voices from the Veterans History Project.” The Smithsonian is also hosting events all month long, including May 19th! You can register for this zoom event “CULINASIA: The Future of Asian Food in America: Southeast Asia Got Something to Say” featuring celebrity chefs and restaurateurs such as MasterChef winner Christina Hà.
However you choose to engage with, explore, and appreciate the richness of Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage and culture, your local library is here to help serve you.