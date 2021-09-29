With the population of Americans whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America amounting to over 62 million in the U.S., it’s safe to say that Hispanic and Latino/a identities have contributed countless ideas and discoveries to not only America, but to the entirety of the world as well. These contributions deserve to be celebrated by recognizing how these beautiful humans and their cultures have shaped society and how we experience it today. And now that fall is upon us, it’s the perfect time to do just that.
From Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, National Hispanic Heritage Month is a time of celebration that originated in the U.S. under President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1968. This time of observance is dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the cultures, contributions, and histories of Hispanic and Latino/a Americans. Around the world, this month is celebrated with festivals, dance, food, and music that truly capture the heart of Hispanic and Latino/a communities.
In the Highlands County libraries, we’re celebrating with book displays and Mexican lobby cards generously shared by one of our patrons, Don Smith. The Mexican lobby cards can be found on the walls of the Sebring Public Library and are similar to movie posters. First appearing in 1910, these posters were produced by local graphic artists and were designed for display in cinema’s lobbies. Smith discovered these lobby cards while scrolling on the website eBay, and he shared about his process with the library: “When I first saw the Mexican lobby cards, I thought they were just beautiful. So I started buying a few of them, and the more I bought them, the more I liked them, and the more I liked them, the more and more I bought. Now I believe I have around 400 of them, possibly even more.”
He also shared his hopes for the lobby cards being in the library, wishing they’ll bring a sense of nostalgia and aesthetic pleasure to patrons. If you want to learn more about an important piece to Mexico’s film history, Smith’s lobby cards are a great place to start.
Similarly with our book displays, we’re highlighting Hispanic and Latino/a authors as well as paying tribute to their cultures, countries and flags. Books we recommend include “The House on Mango Street” by Sandra Cisneros, “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter” by Erika Sánchez, and “Dear America: Notes of an Undocumented Citizen” by Jose Vargas. Some great movies that feature Hispanic and Latino/a leads are “Roma,” “In The Time of the Butterflies,” and “Real Women Have Curves.” All of these titles can be checked out at your local library today.
All in all, the purpose of this celebration is to draw attention to the fact that in a society where celebrating cultural differences often takes a backseat, Hispanic Heritage Month allows Hispanic and Latino/a Americans to feel seen and celebrated for exactly who they are. For further information on Hispanic Heritage Month and what’s happening in the libraries, visit myhlc.org to access your account or our library catalog. Give a follow to the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners Facebook page for more info as well.