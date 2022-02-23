Whether you have heard of the Florida Highwaymen or not, now is the perfect time to celebrate these resourceful, determined and visionary artists once again. This group of Florida artists is referred to as the Highwaymen or Florida Highwaymen because of the fact that they sold their paintings from the trunks of their vehicles along Florida’s highways, most notably U.S. 1. This was during the Jim Crow era and the artists did so because galleries, art shows, and other venues wouldn’t accept their work.
Accessible employment for African Americans living in Florida during the 1950’s was demanding manual labor in factories, groves and fields. The Highwaymen did not settle for these expected roles. Instead, they asserted their economic independence by pursuing their dreams with creativity, boldness, originality and ingenuity. They were able to do so because they reduced the cost of production through creative use of materials, painted dozens of paintings each day, and sold them at prices affordable to most people.
Alfred Hair is one of the most well-known artists and is credited with having begun the movement. He was just a teenager when he began studying under the famous, locally-based A.E. Backus, who recognized his talent and helped him find direction painting Florida landscapes. Harold Newton was also trained by Backus. Both Hair and Newton were foundational to the movement and served to inspire what became a loose-knit group of artists, most of whom were not traditionally trained. The Highwaymen learned from one another instead and developed their own techniques and unique styles.
This group of artists painted from memory and imagination, at times working together in their backyards. They captured all the richness of Florida’s majestic and serene wilderness in vivid, impressionistic color and their productivity knew no bounds. They produced hundreds of thousands of paintings, with most during their peak years between the mid-1950’s to 1970. Some artists continue their work today.
The paintings that these amazing, talented artists sold on the highway or door-to-door for as little as $20 each are now worth thousands of dollars and they are accordingly receiving the recognition they have always deserved. Several are housed in the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. And in 2004, 26 artists, including one woman, were inducted into the Florida Artists Hall of Fame. The Highwaymen have been lauded as “The Last Great American Art Movement of the 20th Century” by various sources in the art world and their work is considered to be timeless, emotive and captivating.
For more information on the Florida Highwaymen, check out “Alfred Hair: Heart of the Highwaymen,” “Mary Ann Carroll: First Lady of the Highwaymen,” and “Harold Newton: The Original Highwayman” all by Gary Monroe. Also available in your library system is “The Journey of the Highwaymen” by Catherine M. Enns.
Visit your local library at www.myhlc.org