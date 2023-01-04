As far back as I can remember, my abuelita always cooked menudo on special days like birthdays, holidays and on Sundays after church. My family would gather around the table with bowls filled to the brim, fresh hot corn tortillas piled high, and plates with freshly chopped onion, cilantro, and sliced lime wedges spread out on the table ready to add to your steaming bowl of menudo.
What is menudo you may ask? According to Nationaltoday.com, “Menudo is a traditional Mexican soup made with beef tripe in broth, seasoned with hominy, garlic, onions, and oregano.” In my opinion, most Hispanic people would say that our memories can be tied to the smells and tastes of the traditional foods we grew up with. I can close my eyes and remember early mornings with the sounds of pots and pans clanging and the feel of the warm air escaping my family’s kitchen, the scent of menudo permeating the air. My abuelita could always be found bustling around the kitchen with her apron on, flipping flour or corn tortillas on the hot comal, or cast-iron griddle, with her bare hands, her face pink and rosy with the heat from the kitchen stove.
My grandmother would be astounded to know there is now a National Menudo Month celebrated every year in the month of January. According to nationaldaycalendar.com, “Juanita’s founded National Menudo Month to celebrate the cultural icon of menudo and recognize the importance of preserving and passing down this important Mexican culinary tradition to future generations.” National Menudo Month was started in 2018 when Juanita’s Foods started a promotional campaign to educate and celebrate the origins and traditions of menudo in Hispanic culture. Juanita’s also set the Guinness World Record that year for the largest menudo ever made weighing in at 2,439 pounds.
Although for most, menudo is all about the pancita, or cow stomach, in the soup, in my family it was all about the pazole, or hominy. My family members would line up in a hurry to scoop as much of the pozole into their bowls as possible. My abuelita still took the utmost care in preparing the pancita for our menudo and almost anyone would tell you that its preparation is the key to making a delicious menudo. In an article on 10best.com by Ashley M. Biggers, Los Angeles cook Petra Zavaleta of Barbakush Restaurant says, “As beloved as the dish is by some, it can go wrong quickly. Aroma has a lot to do with that. If it’s not cleaned and cooked properly, tripe gives off a musky, earthy smell that turns up diners’ noses. And if not cooked properly, the meat’s texture can also turn off diners.”
There are three main types of beef tripe – honeycomb, blanket, and book. Typically, store-bought tripe has already been cleaned and bleached giving it a white appearance but should still be given a thorough rinse before cooking. Fresh tripe can come in a variety of colors ranging from yellow to green and must be thoroughly washed and cleaned before it’s ready to eat. My twin sister would tell you that the best tripe is the honeycomb variety. Because of its meatier flavor, it is probably the most popular cut of tripe used in menudo. Or at least that proved to be the case in my family.
Like many traditional Hispanic dishes, you may have had to grow up with the taste and smell to truly appreciate the complex flavors, textures, and aromas that come from a dish such as menudo. My abuelita would say that what mattered most about cooking these dishes was that the tantalizing aroma of home-cooked food never failed to bring our family together. No matter if the events of the day had been tumultuous or if you were feeling under the weather, a warm dish prepared by loving hands was always the way to soothe any burdened mind, heavy heart, or achy bones. One of my favorite sayings that my abuelita would always utter after a well-cooked meal was, “Pancita llena corazón contento,” which translates to “a full stomach makes a happy heart.”
Whether it’s tamales, caldo de res, tacos, or menudo, hopefully, a look into this traditional dish spurs you to try something new. If anything, food is about family and building your own traditions. To this day I hold the memories of cooking alongside generations of my family, my mom, my twin, and my abuelita near and dear to my heart. May the New Year bring new experiences, new memories, and delicious food to us all.
