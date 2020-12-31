Dec. 31: Actor Anthony Hopkins is 83. Actor Tim Considine (“My Three Sons”) is 80. Guitarist Andy Summers of The Police is 78. Actor Ben Kingsley is 77. Actor Tim Matheson is 73. Bassist Tom Hamilton of Aerosmith is 69. Actor James Remar is 67. Actor Bebe Neuwirth is 62. Singer Paul Westerberg is 61. Actor Val Kilmer is 61. Guitarist Ric Ivanisevich of Oleander is 58. Guitarist Scott Ian of Anthrax is 57. Actor Lance Reddick is 51. Singer-actor Joe McIntyre of New Kids on the Block is 48. Cellist Mikko Siren of Apocalyptica is 45. Singer Psy is 43. Drummer Bob Bryar (My Chemical Romance) is 41. Drummer Jason Sechrist of Portugal. The Man is 41.
Jan. 1: Actor Frank Langella is 83. Singer-guitarist Country Joe McDonald of Country Joe and the Fish is 79. Comedian Don Novello (Father Guido Sarducci) is 78. Actor Rick Hurst (“The Dukes of Hazzard”) is 75. Rapper Grandmaster Flash is 63. Actor Renn Woods is 63.
Jan. 2: TV host Jack Hanna (“Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild”) is 74. Actor Wendy Phillips is 69. Actor Gabrielle Carteris (“Beverly Hills, 90210″) is 60. Actor Tia Carrere is 54. Actor Cuba Gooding Junior is 53. Model Christy Turlington is 52. Actor Renee Elise Goldsberry (Broadway’s “Hamilton”) is 50. Sax player-guitarist Jerry DePizzo Jr. of O.A.R. is 42. Singer Kelton Kessee of Immature and of IMX is 40. Musician Ryan Merchant of Capital Cities is 40. Actor Kate Bosworth is 38. Actor Anthony Carrigan (“Barry,” “Gotham”) is 38. Musician Trombone Shorty is 35. Singer Bryson Tiller is 28.
Jan. 3: Actor Dabney Coleman is 89. Singer-songwriter Van Dyke Parks is 78. Singer Stephen Stills is 76. Bassist John Paul Jones of Led Zeppelin is 75. Actor Victoria Principal is 71. Actor Mel Gibson is 65. Contemporary Christian singer Nichole Nordeman is 49. Musician Thomas Bangalter of Daft Punk is 46. Actor Kate Levering (“Drop Dead Diva”) is 42. Actor Nicole Beharie (“Sleepy Hollow”) is 36. Drummer Mark Pontius of Foster the People is 36. R&B singer Lloyd is 35. Guitarist Nash Overstreet of Hot Chelle Rae is 35. Actor Florence Pugh (“Little Women”) is 25.
Jan. 4: Actor Barbara Rush (“Peyton Place”) is 94. Actor Dyan Cannon is 82. Country singer Kathy Forester of the Forester Sisters is 66. Country singer Patty Loveless is 64. Actor Julian Sands (“24”) is 63. Singer Michael Stipe of R.E.M. is 61. Actor Jeremy Licht (“Valerie”) is 50. Actor Damon Gupton (“Empire”) is 48. Actor Jill Marie Jones (“Girlfriends”) is 46. Actor D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”) is 41. Singer Spencer Chamberlain of Underoath is 38. Comedian-actor Charlyne Yi (“House,” “Steven Universe”) is 35.
Jan. 5: Actor Robert Duvall is 90. Singer-bassist Athol Guy of The Seekers is 81. Former talk show host Charlie Rose is 79. Actor Diane Keaton is 75. Actor Ted Lange (“The Love Boat”) is 73. Drummer George “Funky” Brown of Kool and the Gang is 72. Guitarist Chris Stein of Blondie is 71. Actor Pamela Sue Martin (“The Poseidon Adventure,” ″Dynasty”) is 68. Actor Clancy Brown (“Highlander,” ″SpongeBob SquarePants”) is 62. Singer Marilyn Manson is 52. Actor Bradley Cooper is 46. Actor January Jones (“Mad Men”) is 43.
Jan. 6: Accordionist Joey, the CowPolka King, of Riders in the Sky is 72. Singer Kim Wilson of the Fabulous Thunderbirds is 70. Country singer Jett Williams is 68. Actor-comedian Rowan Atkinson (“Mr. Bean”) is 66. Singer Kathy Sledge of Sister Sledge is 62. Chef Nigella Lawson is 61. Comedian Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”) is 37. Actor Diona Reasonover (“NCIS”) is 37. Singer Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys is 35.