Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 12-18:
Jan. 12: Country singer William Lee Golden of the Oak Ridge Boys is 84. Actor Anthony Andrews is 75. Country singer Ricky Van Shelton is 71. Radio and TV personality Howard Stern is 69. Director John Lasseter (“Toy Story,” “Cars”) is 66. News correspondent Christiane Amanpour is 65. Actor Oliver Platt is 63. Singer-director Rob Zombie is 58. Actor Olivier Martinez (“Unfaithful,” “Blood and Chocolate”) is 57. Rapper TBird of B-Rock and the Bizz is 56. Model Vendela is 56. Actor Farrah Forke (“Wings”) is 55. Actor Rachael Harris (“Lucifer”) is 55. Singer Zack de la Rocha of Rage Against the Machine is 53. Rapper Raekwon of Wu-Tang Clan is 53. Actor Zabryna Guevara (“Emergence”) is 51. Singer Dan Haseltine of Jars of Clay is 50. Bassist Matt Wong of Reel Big Fish is 50. Singer Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) of the Spice Girls is 49. Contemporary Christian singer Jeremy Camp is 45. Actor Cynthia Addai-Robinson (“The Rings of Power,” “Arrow”) is 38. Singer Amerie is 43. Actor Issa Rae (“Insecure”) is 38. Singer Zayn (One Direction) is 30. Singer Ella Henderson is 27.
Jan. 13: Actor Frances Sternhagen is 93. Actor Charlie Brill is 85. Actor Billy Gray (“Father Knows Best”) is 85. Actor Richard Moll (“Night Court”) is 80. Guitarist Trevor Rabin of Yes is 69. Drummer Fred White of Earth, Wind and Fire is 68. Actor Kevin Anderson (“Nothing Sacred”) is 63. Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep,” ″Seinfeld”) is 62. Singer Graham “Suggs” McPherson of Madness is 62. Country singer Trace Adkins is 61. Actor Penelope Ann Miller is 59. Actor Patrick Dempsey is 57. Actor Suzanne Cryer (“Silicon Valley,” ″Two Guys and a Girl”) is 56. Actor Traci Bingham (“Baywatch”) is 55. Actor Keith Coogan (“Adventures in Babysitting”) is 53. Writer-Producer Shonda Rhimes (“Scandal,” ″Grey’s Anatomy,” ″Private Practice ”) is 53. Actor Nicole Eggert (“Baywatch,” ″Charles in Charge”) is 51. Actor Ross McCall (“White Collar,” “Band of Brothers”) is 47. Actor Michael Pena (“American Hustle”) is 47. Actor Orlando Bloom is 46. “Good Morning America” meteorologist Ginger Zee is 42. Actor Beau Mirchoff (“Good Trouble,” “Desperate Housewives”) is 34. Actor Liam Hemsworth (“The Hunger Games”) is 33.
Jan. 14: Actor Faye Dunaway is 82. Actor Holland Taylor (“Two and a Half Men,” ″The Practice”) is 80. Singer-producer T-Bone Burnett is 75. Actor Carl Weathers is 75. Singer Geoff Tate (Queensryche) is 64. Director Steven Soderbergh (“Erin Brockovich,” “Ocean’s Eleven”) is 60. TV anchor Shepard Smith is 59. Actor-producer Dan Schneider (“Head of the Class”) is 59. Rapper Slick Rick is 58. Actor Emily Watson (“Breaking the Waves”) is 56. Actor-comedian Tom Rhodes (“Mr. Rhodes”) is 56. Guitarist Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society) is 56. Rapper-actor LL Cool J is 55. Actor Jason Bateman is 54. Musician Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters and of Nirvana is 54. Actor Kevin Durand (“Lost,” ″Fruitvale Station”) is 49. Actor Jordan Ladd (“Death Proof”) is 48. Actor Emayatzy Corinealdi (“Middle of Nowhere”) is 43. Singer-guitarist Caleb Followill of Kings of Leon is 41. Actor Zach Gilford (“The Family,” ″Friday Night Lights”) is 41. Guitarist Joe Guese of The Click Five is 41. Actor Jake Choi (“Single Parents”) is 38. Singer-actor Grant Gustin (“The Flash”) is 33. Bluegrass musician Molly Tuttle is 30.
Jan. 15: Actor Margaret O’Brien (“Meet Me in St. Louis”) is 85. Actor Andrea Martin is 76. Actor-director Mario Van Peebles is 66. Guitarist Adam Jones of Tool is 58. Actor James Nesbitt (“Waking Ned Devine”) is 58. Actor Chad Lowe is 55. Actor-director Regina King is 52. Actor Dorian Missick (“For Life”) is 47. Actor Eddie Cahill (“Conviction,” “CSI: New York”) is 45. Rapper Pitbull is 42. Actor Victor Rasuk (“Fifty Shades of Grey”) is 38. Actor Jessy Schram (“Nashville,” “Once Upon a Time”) is 37. Electronic dance musician Skrillex is 35. Singer-actor Dove Cameron (“Liv and Maddie,” “The Descendants”) is 27.
Jan. 16: Opera singer Marilyn Horne is 89. Singer Barbara Lynn is 81. Country singer Ronnie Milsap is 80. Singer Katherine Anderson Schaffner of The Marvelettes is 79. Country singer Jim Stafford is 79. Radio host Dr. Laura Schlessinger is 76. Director John Carpenter (“Halloween” films) is 75. Actor-dancer Debbie Allen is 73. Singer Maxine Jones of En Vogue is 64. Singer Sade is 64. Singer-songwriter Jill Sobule is 64. Bassist Paul Webb of Talk Talk is 61. Actor David Chokachi (“Baywatch”) is 55. Comedian Jonathan Mangum (“Whose Line Is it Anyway,” “The Drew Carey Show”) is 52. Actor Richard T. Jones (“The Rookie,” “Judging Amy”) is 51. Actor Josie Davis (“Beverly Hills 90210”) is 50. Supermodel Kate Moss is 49. Actor-playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Mary Poppins Returns,” “Hamilton”) is 43. Guitarist James Young of The Eli Young Band is 43. Guitarist Nick Valensi of The Strokes is 42. Actor Renee Felice Smith (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 38.
Jan. 17: Actor James Earl Jones is 92. Talk show host Maury Povich is 84. Singer Chris Montez is 81. Actor Joanna David (“Downton Abbey”) is 76. Actor Jane Elliott (“General Hospital”) is 76. Former Rolling Stones guitarist Mick Taylor is 75. Singer Sheila Hutchinson of The Emotions is 70. Singer Steve Earle is 68. Singer Paul Young is 67. Actor-comedian Steve Harvey is 66. Singer Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles is 64. Writer-Director Brian Helgeland (“42,” “Mystic River,” “L.A. Confidential”) is 62. Actor Jim Carrey is 61. Actor Denis O’Hare (“The Good Wife,” “True Blood”) is 61. Actor Joshua Malina (“The West Wing,” “Sports Night”) is 57. Singer Shabba Ranks is 57. Actor Naveen Andrews (“Instinct,” “Lost”) is 54. Electronic musician DJ Tiesto is 54. Musician Kid Rock is 52. Actor Freddy Rodriguez (“The Night Shift,” “Six Feet Under”) is 48. Actor-writer Leigh Whannel (“Saw” and “Insidious” movies) is 46. Actor-singer Zooey Deschanel (“New Girl”) is 43. Singer Ray J is 42. Country singer Amanda Wilkinson of The Wilkinsons is 41. Actor Ryan Gage (“The Hobbit”) is 40. DJ Calvin Harris is 39. Drummer Jeremiah Fraites of The Lumineers is 37. Actor Jonathan Keltz (“Reign,” “Entourage”) is 35. Actor Kelly Marie Tran (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”) is 34. Actor Kathrine Herzer (“Madame Secretary”) is 26.
Jan. 18: Singer-songwriter Bobby Goldsboro is 82. Comedian-singer Brett Hudson of the Hudson Brothers is 70. Actor-director Kevin Costner is 68. Country singer-actor Mark Collie (“Nashville”) is 67. Actor Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies,” “The Other Boleyn Girl”) is 63. Actor Alison Arngrim (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 61. Actor Jane Horrocks (“Absolutely Fabulous”) is 59. Comedian Dave Attell (“Insomniac”) is 58. Actor Jesse L. Martin (TV’s “The Flash,” “Law & Order”) is 54. Rapper DJ Quik is 53. Singer Jonathan Davis of Korn is 52. Singer Christian Burns of BBMak is 49. Actor Derek Richardson (“Men in Trees”) is 47. Actor-screenwriter Jason Segel (“How I Met Your Mother,” “Freaks and Geeks”) is 43. Singer-actor Samantha Mumba is 40. Actor Ashleigh Murray (“Riverdale”) is 35. Actor Zeeko Zaki (“FBI,” “24: Legacy”) is 33. Actor Mateus Ward (“Hostages”) is 24.