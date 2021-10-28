The Central Florida Butterfly and Pollinator Club meets the fourth Tuesday of each month in Conference Room 2 at the Bert J Harris Agriculture Civic Center in Sebring at 2 p.m.
The Club “is a community interested in the protection of pollinators and creation of gardens for their use and survival.”
“Our goal is to educate and promote gardening practices to insure that pollinators, which play a vital role in our food production, thrive while creating beautiful environments in our yards and communities,” the Club’s Facebook page states.
Visit the organization’s Facebook page for more information.