When 5-year-old Morgan Douberley underwent nine surgeries after being attacked by a dog nine years ago, Champion For Children Foundation stepped in to help.
In 2014, Morgan, then age 5, was bitten by a retired Police K9 Dog named Zeus.
“I went to go pet Zeus. He turned around bit me and shook me several times. I couldn’t feel anything,” Morgan recollected.
Unconscious, Morgan was rushed to the hospital where she underwent nine major procedures. Morgan did not forget the surgeries as she listed each one in detail on Saturday morning at the Champion For Children’s Cornhole Challenge at the AmVets Post 21 in Sebring.
She smiled shyly as Tom Dettman presented her with a picture frame during the Cornhole tournament containing images of her recovery. The annual Cornhole fundraiser was established after a neighbor closely related to the Douberley’s family presented Morgan’s situation to the board. The AmVets board immediately took to the cause and started the annual Cornhole competition to raise money for the local Champion For Children Foundation.
Carissa Marine, chief executive officer of the Champion For Children’s Foundation, volunteered early Saturday morning signing players in and also later competed in the event.
“The post has a sweet spot in their heart to support our local kids. We appreciate that,” Marine said. The Foundation supports local children coming from various traumatic circumstances, abusive situations or any unsafe environments. “We can step in and help the families, but also work with kids that are battling cancer or facing any other serious illness and injures.”
Chad Douberley, Morgan’s father who is a detective with the Highlands County Sheriffs office, said, “This event is very special to me. It helped us raise the money needed for her surgeries.” He also noted that the extra money raised that year later helped another child in need.
This year the event raised more than $22,000 that will go to the Foundation. AmVets Commander Robert E. Sanders Jr. of Sebring said, “They do a diligent job in helping children in Highlands County that need help. We are happy to provide them with whatever they need so that they can disperse the funds to where they deem fit.”
Morgan, now a young healthy pre-teen, is grateful for the AmVets for holding this annual fundraising event and for taking on the challenge to raise the necessary funds for Champion For Children.
“It is a special opportunity God placed in our hands,” Morgan said.