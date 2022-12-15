LAKE PLACID — The “Hometown Christmas” parade was merry and bright, though a preponderance of Grinches tried to steel the show. The Grinchiest of Grinches were soon brought low. Their hearts grew soft in the presence of children with their eyes all aglow as they stared in wonder at the fake snow.
A variety of vehicles came by ones and by twos, by three wheels and more. They came on rollerblades, hoverboards, floats and boats and even horseback. Fire trucks and police cars drove by with their lights much to the patron’s delight.
From dancers and clubs to churches, businesses and athletes, the parade participants came from all walks of life. Marching bands and stereos played drums and fife.
The weather was cool and guests snuggled up. They sipped hot chocolate from their cups. They “ohhed and ahhed” at the twinkling lights. Elves gave out candy to everyone’s delight.
The people who decorated floats used their imagination. The Parrot Heads had sharks pulling a sled, rising to great heights in levitation. Nearly 100 applicants registered for the event and they all brought dates, so the numbers grew and grew. “‘Twas the county’s longest parade,” witnesses did state.
Lake Placid Police Department escorted Mayor John Holbrook and his wife Marge, followed by Denise Williams as the Grand Marshal. Nell Hays represented the Town Council and the county commissioners were ushered by the float-ful. From Dal Hall Boulevard to Main Avenue and Interlake Boulevard, the parade wound round the fair uptown. Princesses waved to the crows atop classic cars and the caravan of lights moved under the stars.
It was a night for the old and the new, over a dozen new entrants joined the veterans in the festivities. A menorah lit up, in the back of a truck to show the miracle of Hanukkah. Many floats were graced by nativities. Music rang out from the floats and the boats, from carols to Christmas rap, and country with harmonicas.
Dance troupes sashayed and shimmied their way through the streets and cloggers beat out tunes with their feet(s). The marching was formed from a duo. Sebring and Lake Placid High Schools mingled while sleigh bells jingled.
The scene was set for night of magic with Santa and Mrs. Claus on a Harley and a flair for the dramatic. Santa in fur and Mrs. Claus clad in leather, wished “Merry Christmas to all and to all a goodnight.”
“We look forward to this time of year,” Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jennifer Bush said. “Seeing everyone from the community turn out for the parade is a highlight to the season. We wish you all a Merry Christmas and a very happy 2023.”
The chamber’s mixer is “Christmas Downtown” from 6-9 p.m. Friday. Main Avenue will shut down from Dal Hall to Interlake boulevards. Guests can enjoy food, shopping, drinks and music. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand for photo opportunities.