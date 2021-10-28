Move over Ceasar Millan, Chaselyn Jane McCall-Chandler just might replace you as the “Dog Whisperer” in the near future. “C.J.,” as she is known by friends, is one extraordinary girl with some unique skills. She has trained her own service dog to assist her with her special needs. It is important to note that C.J. is just 11 years old and was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, ADHD and sensory processing disorder at age 5.
As a single mom, Melissa McCall-Chandler said the autism service dogs were cost-prohibitive and there are very long wait lists to get one. C.J. approached her mom with training a dog herself. She did not take this on lightly. She did all the research, including Americans with Disabilities Act laws that concerned service dogs, and made a presentation to her mother. Mom said it was fine with her if she could do all the training and take responsibility for him.
It just so happened Wiley and Nancy McCall, grandpa and grandma respectively, had a large litter of curr/kelpie puppies. After a while, Wiley gave C.J. a pup named “Eli” and wished her luck as he didn’t feel the puppy was very smart. Grandpa has been eating those words ever since.
C.J. has trained Eli to help her with simple tasks, such as picking up objects or carrying items like a shopping bag in her mouth. Other skills could be potentially life-saving such as alerting Melissa if C.J. is too far from her and bringing her mom to C.J. or finding C.J. if she should sleepwalk or leave the house by herself. Eli also “covers” C.J. when she goes to the doctor’s office.
C.J. has gotten tips from professionals and watches videos but said her main teaching tool is treats and lots of patience. Her advice to other people for training service dogs is get professional advice. Don’t do it all yourself or you will have bad results.
Eli’s presence brought a measure of comfort to Melissa as well. Eli sleeps with C.J. and covers her when she has nightmares and can alert her if she gets out of her bed. One day C.J. went missing and Melissa told Eli to “find her” and she did, playing safely in the laundry room.
“I have peace now,” Melissa said. “All-in-all, this has been amazing.”
Melissa said while C.J. has taught plenty to Eli, C.J. has also learned some things herself.
“One of the biggest things animals teach is responsibility,” Melissa said. “Sometimes with a special needs child, you tend to baby them.”
She said there has been a major difference with C.J.’s tolerance to crowds and other situations in the past few months. She has gotten a big boost in her self-confidence as well.
“At first, he had anger issues,” C.J. said. “Whenever I would correct him, he would turn around and bite the leash and try to bite me. He didn’t like me, and I didn’t like him.”
Heartland Horses Equine Activities & Learning Center (H.E.A.L.) former Director Claire Langway said the breeds are geared to cattle work and a certain amount of aggression is a given, so a lot training was needed. Nevertheless, the pair have worked out their differences and get along famously now after months of work.
“I work with him about five or six hours a day,” C.J. said.
C.J.’s knack for training came about through horses. Langway was with C.J. when she took lessons at H.E.A.L. when she was younger.
“I was scared to walk in the stalls,” C.J. recalled. “My grandpa forced me. I didn’t want to go.”
Wiley may not have been right about Eli, but he was right about the horses. Langway and Melissa agree working with animals has really helped C.J. to come out of her shell. They said behavior problems and shyness were some things that have been worked through. The horses taught her about caring for the animals, not just riding them.
“C.J. really developed a relationship with the horses and is an amazing animal trainer,” Langway said. “From dogs to horses, she’s done amazing things. Her first success was with the horses. That’s what we love to see, everybody reaching their potential.”
“I think that some people have an easy connection with animals,” Melissa said. “She has an easy flow with them.”
C.J. currently has two horses, Becky and Ruby (Tuesday) named after her favorite restaurant. She is proud to tell you they are spoiled.
C.J. attends the Heartland Homeschool Learning Center several days a week. Much like Mary’s little lamb, Eli goes to school with her and lays under her desk providing comfort silently.
C.J. is often approached by people who want her to train their dogs and she is training two of her grandfather’s dogs. She just may do that with her dad, Michael, and mother’s full support. They are thinking of business names and everything it would entail. C.J. also makes homemade animal treats that could be a part of the business.
Her family has every expectation C.J. will become a veterinarian or a dog trainer when she is older. While she is debating those two fields, she wants to give back to others with special needs.
“I am going to start a non-profit organization that provides fully trained assistance dogs for children with autism, people who are in wheelchairs and people who have physical disabilities, free of charge,” C.J. said. “The only thing they will have to do when they get the dog is do 100 hours of community service every year with the dog.”