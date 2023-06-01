If you had told me a year ago that I would one day have chickens, I’d have laughed. I grew up in Lake Placid, as in inside the very-official-and-small town limits of Lake Placid. Before that, I spent a few years in the heart of urban Miami. I’m clearly not a chicken person. I’m actually a cat person, and while it’s true I do have a cat I also have chickens now.
We all know how expensive eggs are these days but long before that happened, my husband started talking about how he wanted chickens and doing a bunch of research. It turns out there are a lot of good YouTube channels (as well as plenty of books in the library, as I reminded him) on the subject and before long he was spitting new chicken facts at me on a daily basis.
I have to say it was not enough to move me. I informed him that these hypothetical chickens would be his chickens and that they sounded like a lot of work, and was he absolutely sure he wanted them? Of course, the answer was yes and soon, thanks to some friends from his job (thank you Ethan, Jade, and Tommy), we had our very own freshly hatched chicks.
It’s no exaggeration to say that it was love at first cheep. I don’t yet have children of my own but I imagine it’s a similar experience. I knew as soon as I saw these little, precious lives that I would do anything for them. I had become a chicken mom.
There is nothing more wholesome and good in this world than holding baby chickens and letting them sleep on you or hand feeding them or heck, doing anything with them. Do you know, I even enjoy cleaning their cage? And I, the consummate germaphobe, became instantly immune to the potential horror of chicken poop.
We haven’t had them for long, but what I can tell you is that if someone like me can come this far, you can do even better and, of course, the best part (besides all the love and the eggs) is your library is here to help.
Try “The Home Farm: How to Grow Your Own Fruit and Vegetables and Keep Animals and Bees in Your Backyard” by Nicki Trench or “Prepper’s Livestock Handbook: Lifesaving Strategies and Sustainable Methods for Keeping Chickens, Rabbits, Goats, Cows and Other Farm Animals” by Leigh Tate.
Alternatively, you can always browse a few articles on the Florida Electronic Library. Access this resource through our website at www.myhlc.org.
I hope you’ll stop by and check out your library and share pictures of your feathery children while you’re at it.
