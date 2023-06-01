If you had told me a year ago that I would one day have chickens, I’d have laughed. I grew up in Lake Placid, as in inside the very-official-and-small town limits of Lake Placid. Before that, I spent a few years in the heart of urban Miami. I’m clearly not a chicken person. I’m actually a cat person, and while it’s true I do have a cat I also have chickens now.

We all know how expensive eggs are these days but long before that happened, my husband started talking about how he wanted chickens and doing a bunch of research. It turns out there are a lot of good YouTube channels (as well as plenty of books in the library, as I reminded him) on the subject and before long he was spitting new chicken facts at me on a daily basis.

Recommended for you