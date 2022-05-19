SEBRING — Getting children to try, let alone eat, fresh fruits and vegetables is a challenge most parents have to face. However, if you make it into a game, you may be surprised with the results.
The Children’s Museum of the Highlands, under the direction of Kelly Dressel, is helping to guide this process with some interesting results. Friday, May 13 was the start of a new program called “Eat the Rainbow.”
“We started out tonight with everyone getting a cup of sliced vegetables,” Dressel said. “They received cucumber, green bean, yellow squash, orange bell pepper, carrot, tomato and eggplant. We want them to explore the taste and try new flavors.”
Children received a flyer outlining ‘choose my plate’ which shows them how to fill their plate with fruits, grains, dairy, vegetables and protein. The kids then went shopping at the local ‘Publix’ exhibit inside the museum. Some grabbed a shopping cart and started looking for the targeted foods, filling up their carts.
“We want them all to try and eat a new fruit or vegetable each day for the next 30 days,” Dressel said. “Those who bring a completed form back to the museum will receive a special prize. They are encouraged to try different color foods.
“We’ve created a unique logo on the nationally recognized healthy food plan. The ‘Eat the Rainbow’ kitchen area was made possible by a grant from the United Way. We want to encourage kids to eat foods and vegetables in bright vibrant colors as they are usually the most healthy foods.”
During the blind taste test, blindfolds were on and the kids were served some different foods to try.
“They can touch, smell and then taste the food.”
They were served prune, butternut squash, mango, radish, onion and cranberry.
Many had never tasted mango or prunes and quite a few hands went up when the group was asked if they liked the taste. Sometimes the way something looks or is named is enough to turn them away without even trying it.
There was time for free play in the building area, Smoky the Bear station, post office, Publix store, AdventHealth clinic, farm, fire truck, and more.
Another activity was creating a snack at the fruit bar. There also was a scavenger hunt, which is always a group favorite activity.
“We love the new salad bar where the kids can create a colorful salad for themselves or their friends.” The plastic pieces are very realistic and do come in vibrant colors to encourage kids to try different vegetables.
“This summer we’re going to offer ‘Foodie Friday’s’ every Friday. We’ll continue the theme of ‘Eat the Rainbow’ and will feature foods in different colors each week. For example, week one is yellow, week two is orange, etc.”
The purpose of the Children’s Museum of the Highlands is to provide a safe area for children ages 1-12 to learn and explore through interactive exhibits where they can develop their imagination and learn about a variety of experiences.
For more information on various programs and membership, please contact the museum at 863-451-5385. They are located at 219 N. Ridgewood Drive in downtown Sebring.