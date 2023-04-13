China has always been fascinating to the West. Now, more than ever. If you’re curious about it, look no further than your local library. Whether you’re an aspiring Sinologist like myself or just want to verify a fact or two, libraries offer a wealth of information and access to additional resources on China.
In fact, the library is where my interest in this interesting and important country germinated way back in 2012. It’s funny how one book can change your life. I was putting away some items and I happened to pick up Peter Hessler’s ”River Town: Two Years on the Yangtze.” Hessler was a Peace Corps volunteer who taught English in Fuling, China for several years in the nineties. He chronicles both his admiration for and struggle with the country.
Hessler has two other books I have enjoyed. The first is “Oracle Bones: A Journey Between China’s Past and Present” wherein we meet a Uyghur man called Polat. This is a pseudonym used for the obvious reason that Uyghurs are a heavily persecuted ethnic and religious minority and due to the nature of Polat’s business as a money changer, among other things.
I’m currently piecing my way through another of Hessler’s books on China, “Country Driving: A Journey Through China from Farm to Factory.” Hessler obtains his Chinese driver’s license and decides to take a trip across the country to see all of The Great Wall. It doesn’t go as smoothly as you would expect because the wall isn’t exactly that band stretching across the country which is visible from space, as goes the popular myth. What follows are a lot of borderline off-road adventures and interactions with quite a few colorful and very kind characters.
“Will the Boat Sink the Water?: The Life of China’s Peasants” by Chen Guidi and Wu Chuntao takes a truthful, fair look at one area of modern China that needs a lot of improvement. The authors ask, “Have the peasants been betrayed by the revolution undertaken in their name by Mao and his successors?” For those wanting to understand local level Chinese politics, this is a good read. One important thing I learned is that China uses a five-tiered system as opposed to our three-tiered system of governance and thus the number of government and Communist Party officials are much greater and the bureaucracy more weighty than here. No surprise, this book is banned in its home country.
“A Stone is Most Precious Where It Belongs” by Gulchehra Hoja is a memoir that takes us into everyday life for the Uyghur people under Chinese Communist rule. Just reading the first few pages will open your eyes to what it is like to live under such authoritarian control and the consequences of that control. Twenty-four members of Hoja’s family disappeared overnight as a result of her activism, likely into the Xinjiang internment camps where close to two million people are being held in captivity for such reasons as practicing their faith, according to Business Insider and Amnesty International.
They say it takes about 10,000 hours of dedicated study to build an expertise in something. I’m not sure if that’s true, but I’m enjoying myself along the way. And I’m not alone judging by the plentiful amount of books published on China every year. I hope you’ll utilize some of the free resources your library has to offer to build your understanding of this most important country. And if you’d like to learn Mandarin Chinese, we have books for that too. There is also Universal Class’ for you, where you can take ‘Chinese Culture 101’ and more than 500 other classes for free on our website. Just click on ‘Resources’ and then ‘Learning.’
