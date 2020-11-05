AVON PARK — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Aktion Club of Highlands County’s annual Fall Trash & Treasure Sale coming up this Saturday, Nov. 7, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Ridge Area Arc, 4352 Independence St., (off College Drive), Avon Park.
The club received a huge donation of Christmas décor, from ornaments to trees to glassware to centerpieces that will be featured in this holiday section. Various vendors will be selling other holiday items, plants, household items, arts and crafts, furniture, jewelry, food and drinks. Everything must go and there will be very affordable prices. This will be a great time to do some early holiday shopping and support a local civic club.
This will be an outside event, rain or shine. Tables will be spaced apart. Social distancing and masks are encouraged. There will be a sanitizer station set up.
Aktion Club will be selling various items, hot dogs and drinks to help with its Christmas Toy Drive for local needy children and part of the proceeds will assist the Family Safehouse. Other vendors will be selling their own items for profit.
Although the Aktion Club sale is only one day, the club will continue selling items next weekend on Nov. 14-15, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the club secretary Michael Sweet’s home at 2613 SR 17 N., Sebring. Anything leftover this Saturday will be taken to that sale.
For more details, call Cindy Marshall at 863-443-0438.Aktion Club, a civic club sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Sebring, consists of adults with disabilities.