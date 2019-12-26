The holidays are always more fun when you share them with family and friends. The community of Sebring Hills opened up their community center to the public last Monday offering up some Christmas music and holiday treats.
“This is our afternoon of Christmas music and a sing-along,” said Mathilda Wilfong, Vice-President of Sebring Hills Association. “Our community is a close group of 600-800 consisting of people of all ages. We have a lot of activities and even own some lakefront property.”
According to Wilfong, the Association owns a pier, beach area, picnic area and adjacent parking area on Lakeview Drive. This is deeded with home ownership in their community.
“We had a huge ‘Breakfast with Santa’ last Saturday. We have people of all ages living in our community. At the breakfast the youngest was 6 months old and the oldest was 96 years old.”
Guests at the music event were offered beverages and a variety of decorated holiday cookies, pastries and treats.
Dennis Cooper, a church organist from Shelby, Ohio, brought his keyboard to the event. He played a variety of Christmas music, beginning with ‘Deck the Halls’, an old Welch tune. Other favorites included ‘I’ll Be Home for Christmas’, ‘Santa Claus is Coming to Town’ and ‘Toyland’.
“We’re here to enjoy the music,” said Wilma Streenz, a resident of Sebring Hills. She was there with her sister-in-law, Alice Streenz. Wilma is also an officer of the Association.
“I just got here from Central Illinois,” said Alice Streenz. “This is nice. Christmas music and no snow!”
Resident snowbirds Janet and Eugene Phillips enjoyed the afternoon of holiday music. “We’re here from Indiana. Glad we’re in Florida right now.”
Cooper asked those in attendance, “How many of you are from where there is snow? Probably most of you. They’re getting plenty of it right now”. There was laughter at the thought of others dealing with a real white Christmas.
His next songs, as expected, included ‘White Christmas’ and ‘Let it Snow’.
Cooper then help up a plaque outlining ‘The Four Stages of Life’.
Stage one is ‘you believe in Santa Claus; stage two is when you don’t believe in Santa Claus; stage three is when you are Santa Claus; stage four is when you look like Santa Claus.
Once again laughter ensued at the lighthearted look at the icon of Christmas.
Everyone was invited to sing-a-long with the music. It was an afternoon of fun and goodies and the gift of the spirit of Christmas Sebring Hills shared with the community.