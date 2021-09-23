First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Sept. 26, Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is entitled “Christ Our King”, based on Revelation 19:11-16. Special music will be provided by the Music Team singing “Fly.” The church is located at 206 E. LaGrande St. This is the back side of the church where there are two easily accessible entrances and ample parking. The church doors open at 10:15 a.m., for greetings among parishioners prior to the service which begins at 10:30 a.m. For further information, call 863-453-3242.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — This Sunday morning, Sept. 26, Pastor Frank Moore’s sermon will be “It’s About Standards,” with scripture from John 3:1-5. The theme is “What the Bible Teaches About Immersion (baptism)”. We will continue to practice social distancing. The church is located at 2705 Alternate 27 South (behind Publix South). For further information, call 863-273-5031.
St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church thrift store reopening
LAKE PLACID — The Church thrift store reopened on Monday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. It is located at 43 Lake June Road.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — There are changes in our Sunday services. We have resumed three services. The services are at 7:45 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11.15 a.m. The 9:30 a.m. service is also available virtual on St. John website and Facebook. The church is at 33631 Grand Prix Dr. For further information, call 863-382-1736.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — On Sunday, Sept. 26, Pastor Cecil Hess concludes a series on Biblical Relationships, with the subject “Barnabas — Uncle of John Mark.” Each service includes favorite hymns and special music. The congregation continues to meet safely at 9 a.m. in the recreation hall. The service is traditional and non-denominational and everyone is welcome. Location is U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For further information, call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Sept. 26, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring a message from I Thessalonians 1:5-10, entitled ”The Significance of the Gospel.” Everyone welcome. There will be special music and prayers. The church is located at 100 N. Lake Ave. For further information, call 863-453-6681.
Emmanuel United Church of Christ
SEBRING — On Sunday, Sept. 26, Neal Watkins, will be guest speaker. Mr. Watkins represents the United Church of Christ Florida Conference. The sermon is based on the scripture from Genesis 27:1-13. Ari Salguerio and Carnide Thermidor continue their musical ministry. Our contingent of seven members from church are currently serving on mission in Biloxi, Miss. for two weeks. This “Back Bay” mission is to help hurricane victims who are in great need. For the past two years, they have been hit by hurricanes, floods and other natural disasters. Our members have collected needed items to be delivered, and will assist the people with home repairs. This is an ongoing mission with our church. The church is located at 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). For further information, call 863-471-1999.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Sept. 26, Interim Pastor Rev. Brett Morey’s sermon will be based on scripture from 1 John 3:11-18. Nursery is available for the morning service. The Church is located at 100 N. Lake Ave. For more information call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net. or bonnie@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Sept. 26, Join us at 9:30 a.m. for Faith, Family, Food, and Fun! We have planned a morning of contemporary music, chalk artist, Dr. Kevin Ahrens, bounce houses and a pizza party. Fun and free for the whole family. Traditional Service at 11 a.m. will present Chalk Artist, Dr. Kevin Ahrens, as well. Bible Study 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Faith Riders Ministry will meet. Evening Service with Pastor Stephen Ahrens will continue his sermon series in the book of Daniel. For more information, please visit our website www.fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524. We are located at 111 Lake Josephine Dr.