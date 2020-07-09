Local food drive
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Knights of Columbus have put together a food drive and drop-off for Manna Ministries on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 3380 Placid View Drive in Lake Placid.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — The Sebring Church of the Brethren has received a grant from Brethren Disaster Ministries to assist with providing hot meals to the community during this time of crisis. Every Wednesday night they sponsor a hot Grab N Go meal at the church between 4-5:30 p.m. Those interested in the meal call the church and provide their name, number of meals needed and time they will be by to pick them up. The program began on April 1 with 70 people being served. This amount has increased every week with the highest number of meals served being 154. The program will continue as long as there is a need in the community due to the COVID-19 crisis. For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597 or email Sebringcob@gmail.com. The church is at 700 S. Pine Street.
SEBRING — The Sebring Church of the Brethren is open for Sunday morning worship at 10 a.m. but the building is closed the rest of the week while we practice social distancing. Services are also available on our YouTube channel which is “sebringcob church.” Follow us on Facebook at “Sebring Church of the Brethren.” We will let you know when we resume our indoor activities. Please be safe and stay well. Call the office Tuesday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. if you have questions or need to get in touch with the Pastor. We are still doing the “Grab & Go Meals” on Wednesday evenings (4-5:30 p.m.). Please RSVP by Wednesday 3:45 p.m. with name, number of meals and pickup time. 863-385-1597.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — The congregation will continue to meet at 9 a.m. each Sunday in the church grove, outside the recreation hall. Pastor Cecil Hess is preaching, “A Hymn is Born and You Are There,” discussing and participating in the background of favorite hymns. Special music will be provided. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Redeemer
AVON PARK — The Thrift Store is now open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is at 910 W. Martin Road in Avon Park, Call 863-453-5664.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — On Sunday, July 12, at 10 a.m. Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message, “The Beautitudes of Christ: Part 2. There will be special music. Everyone is welcome. The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — We are meeting at Church of the Way at 10:30 a.m. We are practicing proper social distancing as we gather. The message given by Pastor Daryl Brezee will be, “He is God and He is King,” from Psalm 2.” The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. Call 863-471-6140.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Senior Pastor Jon Beck will bring the morning service. Nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. Call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Please join us as we enjoy In-House worship on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Contemporary, 11 a.m. Traditional and 6 p.m. Evening Worship. Dr. Stephen Ahrens will continue his series with “Untouchable Issues 11: Sex.” Wednesday Bible Study and Prayer is at 6 p.m. For more information, call the church. Please join us! The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, July 12, Rev. Darrell A. Peer will give the sermon, “Blessed are the Peacemakers Part 2,” from Matthew 5:9. The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, July 12, while practicing social distancing, we will reopen our Praise and Worship Service with Pastor Frank Moore at 10 a.m. We are also resuming Sunday Bible Study with John Bauer at 9 a.m. and Sunday Prayer & Praise with John Bauer at 4 p.m. On Wednesday, at 6 p.m. is midweek Gathering with Pastor Frank Moore. The church is at 2705 Alternate 27 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-273-5031.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, July 12, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “God’s Word Will Not Return Empty.” Isaiah 55:10-13. Bible Study will be Psalm 31. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Parkway Free Will Baptist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, July 12, Pastor Jim Skaggs message in the morning worship service will be, “He Set the Captives Free.” We do encourage physical distancing as we continue to worship our Lord. The church is at 3413 Sebring Parkway. Call 863-382-3552.