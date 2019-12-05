LAKE PLACID — The choir, orchestra, and handbell choir of First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid will present a Service of Nine Lessons and Carols on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 6 p.m. The Service of Nine Lessons and Carols is a classic, hour-long program of Scripture readings, carols, and anthems that recount the coming of Christ and will also include music from the Young Artists Symphony Orchestra and soloist Emily Finke in the presentation of this holiday tradition observed practically everywhere Christmas is celebrated.
The modern custom of lessons and carols was inaugurated at Truro in the south of England in 1880 by the town’s bishop, E. W. Benson, who would later serve as head of the worldwide Anglican communion. According to his son, the beloved service arose as a way to draw men into the church and keep them out of the bars on Christmas Eve. The service was very popular and was widely copied in cathedrals and parish churches alike, first coming to the United States around the same time the service was introduced at King’s College, Cambridge, in 1918.
“The King’s College lessons and carols really defines the service in many people’s minds,” says Joshua Klatt, director of music ministries at First Presbyterian Church. “It has been broadcast on the BBC every Christmas Eve since 1928 and has one of the largest audiences of any program on earth — somewhere in excess of 100 million people tune in to listen to it. People stand in line for days in order to get a seat in the Chapel where the service is held. For us here in in this community, it’s a special chance to participate in worldwide tradition in the historic atmosphere of our 1926 sanctuary, with its pipe organ, stained glass, Christmas wreaths, and candle-light.”
According to the university’s website, the King’s College Service of Lessons and Carols was begun by Eric Milner White, a 34-year-old minister fresh from having served as a chaplain during WWI. White initiated several revisions to Benson’s original service, including a prayer at the beginning of the service interceding on behalf of the sick, poor, and those who do not know the love of Jesus and giving thanks “for all those who rejoice with us, but upon another shore and in a greater light.” While these words had specific reference to war dead of White’s day, they are also appropriate for all who grieve the loss of loved ones during the holiday season.
“I think what a lot of people find so appealing about the service is its timeless simplicity and its focus on the Scripture,” Klatt says. “This is the sort of service that can be held just about anywhere. We don’t have a group of trained college students under a world-renowned director, but we’re doing a lot of the same music that King’s College has done over the years. The music is a vehicle for the story recounted in the lessons, describing what White called ‘the loving purposes of God’ from fall of creation to the coming of Jesus for our salvation. This is what Benson and White wanted the service to do, and what we hope people will come away with—a fresh experience of the beauty of Christmas and a renewed sense of God’s love for us in Christ.”
The church is located at 118 N. Oak Avenue between Interlake and Dal Hall Boulevard in Lake Placid. For more information, please contact the church office at (863) 465-2742.