SEBRING — On Sunday, April 25, the First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine invited law enforcement officers, active and retired, to a special church service and luncheon. Over 150 church members, guests and officers participated in a moving tribute to those who protect the community.
Pastor Steven Ahrens assured everyone that this appreciation day had been planned well in advance of the recent turmoil we hear about in the news today. In fact, he joked that it had been scheduled to fit in between Easter and Mother’s Day a while ago.
Present at the 10:30 a.m. service were members of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, officers from other jurisdictions, and retired police from Florida and out-of-state. Sheriff Paul Blackman took to the pulpit to thank the members of the First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine for holding this appreciation event.
The church service was emotional as the choir sang patriotic religious songs. Another group known as Joy Ringers performed as well, using their bells for the “Crusaders Hymn.” Assistant Pastor, Dr. Kevin Ahrens, conducted the choir and sang from his heart. Gail Smith, whose husband, Captain Patrick Smith, is retired after 25 years with the Boynton Beach Police Department, sang a solo version of “Amazing Grace.”
One member of the church, Tim Lind, was introduced. He will become a deacon soon at an upcoming ceremony. Beside that title, Lind is a sergeant at the Avon Park Correctional Institute, where he has worked since 2014.
Pastor Steven Ahrens spoke about coming from a very small town where there was only stop light. The Chinese restaurant was the favorite place to eat. Then last year, while two local officers were taking their lunch break, an evil person shot them both in the head through the window. He said it could happen anywhere. In fact, in 2020 and into this year, 433 police officers have died in the line of duty in the U.S.
He also spoke of a commotion in front of his own home recently at 3 a.m. He called the sheriff’s office and the red and blue lights showed up to handle the situation. But during the seven-minute response time, he and his family were afraid. He couldn’t imagine what could have happened without the deputies.
From there Pastor Steven Ahrens went on with a sermon about “What makes a Christian Hero.” Interestingly, it was written by King David many, many years ago and still is pertinent today. A video poem written by the late Paul Harvey told ‘The Rest of the Story.’ The poem covered everything that makes a policeman a policeman.
To show appreciation to each law enforcement officer who attended the service, each one received a ‘Thank You’ bag with thoughtful items inside. I received one also for my 45-year career in law enforcement.
Following the church service, the honored guests and their families were treated to a delicious barbecued meal in the social hall prepared by Cleveland Family BBQ of Sebring. Sheriff Blackman was asked to cut the huge decorated cake for dessert. He expressed his thanks for the warm welcome that The First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine extended in support of law enforcement.