LAKE PLACID — If you were in the vicinity of the First Baptist Church of Lake Placid on Friday morning, Feb. 21, you might have been tempted to call the fire department. Smoke could be seen blocks away. But as you got closer to check it out, the smell of barbecue mixed with the smoke made you realize that it was all under control. It was just Deacon Fred Freytes cooking up 135 racks of baby back ribs.
Next to him was 17-year-old, Ethan Von Merveldt, who was wrapping up the ribs. It was all part of a fundraiser to help with expenses for 11 high schoolers to travel to Guatemala during Spring Break. The ribs had been pre-ordered by community members wanting to help the group.
Freytes said that Everglades Seasonings in Sebring had lent them their huge smoker grills to cook the meat, plus they donated their famous seasoning. By noon, the cooking was over, and people began arriving to pick up a rack, or two, or three of ribs.
Inside the church hall, Family Life Pastor Paul Von Merveldt was busy with preparations too. He explained that these trips to Guatemala have been taking place for about seven or eight years. He’s gone on five of them. It’s a partnership with a program called, “A Few Days Here.” This year’s mission will be from March 15 to the 22nd.
When they get there, they will spend time at an orphanage in the country area. They will interact with about 20 kids who live there. A small construction project will keep them busy, also. None of the kids are fluent in Spanish, but it will all work out.
Pastor Von Merveldt said he is proud, “that 11 high school kids would give up Spring Break to go to a third world country and not expect to get anything in return.” This year his son, Ethan, will be going on the trip as well. Tess Lundy, the youth pastor assistant, will be accompanying the group too.
The First Baptist Church of Lake Placid is located at 119 East Royal Palm Street, in the Town of Lake Placid. If anyone would like to support the kids with a donation, please call 863-465-3721.