AVON PARK — The Museum of Florida Art and Culture (MOFAC) at South Florida State College (SFSC) has mounted a Florida wildlife exhibit featuring the work of photographer Cindy Rose Eaton. The exhibit is on display in the Lobby Gallery of the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts at SFSC, now through Monday, Jan. 31.
Eaton is an award-winning, Florida-based artist who, over the past 16 years, has become a highly respected professional Everglades wildlife and nature photographer.
“My love for nature, especially living in Florida with the abundance of birds and water habitats, has had a tremendous impact on how I shoot and capture unique images,” Eaton said. “Highlands Hammock State Park in Highlands County has become a favorite hangout to shoot photos, along with Florida beaches on the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic, as well as wherever my travels take me – to Montana, New England, Switzerland, and beyond.”
Eaton’s art reflects her keen interest and appreciation for this unique ecosystem. She shoots with her heart to capture, expose, and help preserve this fragile ecosystem. Her uniquely styled imagery brings intricate details up close to the viewer and reflects her personal commitment and her desire to represent each photograph as lifelike as possible.
Eaton is a native of Montana, but she has lived in Florida for more than 17 years. During this time, she has developed a love and passion for southern Florida’s spacious and magnificent River of Grass and the flora and fauna that are found throughout. Her photographic vision has been exhibited in many galleries and art expositions throughout Florida.
The Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts at SFSC is located at 600 W. College Drive in Avon Park. The Lobby Gallery is open to the public during MOFAC’s hours Wednesday through Friday, 12:30–4 p.m. Patrons of the Wildstein Center may visit the museum one hour prior to matinee and evening performances. MOFAC will be closed Saturday, Dec. 18 and reopen on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
For more information about MOFAC and its programs, contact Dale McDaniel, MOFAC manager, at 863-784-7240 or by email at Ivan.McDaniel@southflorida.edu.