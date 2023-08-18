EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first of a series of articles to be done on the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy Class of 2023.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Academy kicked off its 2023 class schedule on Thursday, Aug. 10 at the Sheriff’s Administration building in Sebring.
There were 21 students in attendance on the first day but there were 28 who signed up for this up-close and hands-on look at what the Sheriff’s Office does every day. Citizens from various aspects of the community gathered at the office for the first night of an eight-week program that is offered once a year.
Although the first night focused on introductions in the administration office and a tour of the facilities, the group was stunned with a demonstration outside by the SWAT team. As the Sheriff’s Office van pulled up with fully armed SWAT members in full gear sitting on the hood and hanging from the sides of the vehicle, the audience watched in suspense as the simulated scene unfolded. They pulled up on an SUV with a driver inside. A flashbang was detonated and everyone jumped. As the smoke cleared, the SWAT members approached the “suspect” and apprehended him from the van.
SWAT Commander Captain Kenny Johnson served as host for the first night. He told the citizens, “We are going to show you things that you have never seen before.”
Johnson explained that the Sheriff’s Office is a $38 million business “that’s open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.”
He added that there are 389 full time employee positions but currently only 340 are filled. Johnson stated that although there have not been any problems in the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, the current nationwide challenges in law enforcement has impacted everyone. Issues such as rising crime in cities across America, problems at the Southwest border, anti-police rhetoric and violence as well as other topics have made it difficult for law enforcement agencies to retain or recruit officers.
Department leaders were introduced last week from Internal Affairs, Finance & Budget, Warrants, General Counsel and Human Resources.
Although the first two sessions focus on administration functions, students will also get to see the inside of the jail; participate in a simulated traffic stop, arrests and searches; see what it’s like to respond to an active shooter; taste the food served to the inmates in the jail; visit the Highlands County Courthouse; learn about various investigations from crime scenes to sexual predators; and head to the Sheriff’s Office Shooting Range where they will get to fire live weapons, see K-9 and watch a Taser demonstration.
The Academy ends on Sept. 23 at the Shooting Range where a barbecue lunch will be served and students will be awarded certificates of completion.