EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second of a series of articles to be done on the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy Class of 2023.
As children ran down the hallway screaming for help and bodies laid limp on the floor, shots fired in the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office last Thursday, Aug. 17, during an active shooter drill.
Members of the Citizens Academy portrayed school resource officers to learn first-hand what happens in violent situations involving a shooter. It was challenging for each citizen to mentally process the scenario that was unfolding in front of them. Children from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Explorers Post #2247 participated as victims in the drill.
Shots rang out from a classroom that was locked. Citizens had to blindly open the door to take out the threat with a gun that fired blanks. For some citizens it was hard to determine who was the criminal and who were the innocent victims.
“Some of you would be facing a world of legal problems,” Captain Kenny Johnson said after the drill concluded. He explained that innocent bystanders and children were shot in addition to the suspect. Some others were hesitant to run toward the gun fire to take out the threat which resulted in more people being shot while others handled the situation with ease.
“It’s a lot to process,” Johnson added.
Lt. Kyle Albritton with the School Resource Unit and Drug Abuse Resistance Education Program led the active shooter exercise. He explained beforehand that law enforcement regularly practices similar drills to prepare them for situations such as this.
After Columbine High School massacre in Littleton, Colo., in 1999, law enforcement has learned to “go to the gun fire; identify and kill the threat,” Albritton said.
Albritton also explained that Sheriff Paul Blackman stepped up the security in the local school system by training school guardians. The Florida School Guardian Program is fairly new in the district. It gives Florida school districts the option to hire less-costly armed guards in place of law enforcement or school resource officers for campuses. But, in Highlands County the sheriff has opted to keep deputies on site in addition to the guardians.
“It’s an additional layer,” Albritton said of the guardians.
In order to become a guardian, one needs to pass psychological and drug screenings, and complete 144 hours of training provided by the Sheriff’s Office, Albritton said. He also stated that gun safety is part of that training since they are carrying concealed weapons.
Undersheriff Mike Brown said that the Citizens Academy and the training experience offers people a chance to “see what your tax dollars go to.” He said the sheriff’s office wants to be “transparent” and “build relationships” in the community.
“If we have trust, we have a platform to build on,” Brown said. “We want you to be ambassadors for our team. We deal with some volatile situations and we need other perspectives. We want you to give us ideas on how to solve the problems,” he informed the class.
The class also learned about the public information officer, central records, IT unit, County Animal Services, accreditation and Seniors vs. Crime Program.