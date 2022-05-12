“The view of mid-town Manhattan and the Empire State building from the roof of the Flatiron Building is vivid in my memory,” said Bob Clarke, this month’s featured artist at the Heartland Cultural Alliance.
“The year was 1968. I was studying commercial art. I was inspired, motivated and maintaining a straight A average. I was literally and figuratively ‘On Top of the World.’”
Bob Clarke is a well-known and respected artist in Highlands County. He is a painter and a graphic artist. This exhibit is a 10-year retrospective from 2012-2022 titled: ‘On Top of the World Again.’
“These are 21 of my favorite works of the last 10 years, completed during my retirement. These are the ones I wanted to showcase the most.”
Bob and Rose Ann retired to Tanglewood in 2012. His ambition was to start painting again. He felt a little rusty as it had been 54 years since art school.
“I was immediately satisfied and achieved a certain level of success and regained the feeling that I am ‘On Top of the World Again.’”
Two very important works that Clarke wanted to showcase focused on WWII.
“This one is called the ‘Second D Day,’ Operation Dragoon, August 15, 1944. It was known as the forgotten day. The beach assaults were two months after D Day on June 6th. I made this for my friend Jim Smith, who we called Smitty. His uncle was killed during the action on this beach.
“The other one here is a tribute to his uncle, PFC William Purdy of the US Army, 45th Infantry Division. This is the biography of a soldier who made the ultimate sacrifice. He was interred in Rhone in Draguignan, France.”
Clarke created what he calls his ‘dream ranch.’ The piece is titled: ‘The Clarke Ranch, Arbuckle Creek, Florida.’
“I don’t actually have a ranch. This painting is telling a dream story. I was growing up here and in 4H club with my show goat in the wagon. The tire swing and frosty at the front door. The donkeys are significant as they are there to protect the herd.”
He also created a picture of a very special donkey, ‘Sweet Pea.’ “I saw her taking a dirt bath and when she saw me she got up in one quick flip and came over to the fence. Donkeys like people but they are there to protect the herd from predators, like coyotes. They can be mean when they need to be and fight with their hoofs.”
Valerie and Chris Lopez were admiring Clarke’s exhibit. “We just love it! I admire all the artists that can create such special art. These works are amazing.”
“I purchased one of Bob’s works a few years ago and have a number of his print cards framed around my home. He is a respected artist and a personal friend,” said Donna Scorse.
The gallery was full with somewhere between 75–100 people coming out in the heavy rain last Saturday to enjoy this amazing display of art work.
As always, HCA offers the community the opportunity to enjoy the monthly exhibit at no cost. You can meet and visit with the artist and enjoy refreshments.
The HCA Gallery is located on the second floor of the Avon Park Community Center inside the Peter Powell Roberts Art and Cultural Center at 310 W. Main St. in Avon Park. Their website is www.heartlandculturalalliance.org. Email is hcapprm@gmail.com.