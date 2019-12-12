SEBRING — The last time David Porter’s 2007 Peugeot 908 HDi raced at Sebring International Raceway was 2011, when Team Oreca-Matmut stunned the sportscar racing world with a victory in the 12 Hours of Sebring. It was the same result on Sunday, Dec. 8, when Porter won the fourth race of Group C on the final day of Historic Sportscar Racing’s Classic 12 Hour, Pistons and Props, Presented by Alan Jay Automotive Network.
Porter entered the final day of racing with a good-sized lead in the group after winning two of the first three races, but a first-lap spin dropped Porter all the way to the back of the field. Porter picked-off drivers one at a time to work his way back near the front and a full-course caution allowed him to narrow the gap even more. When the race returned to green, Porter was able to take the checkered flag.
Michel Frey took second in the group in his 2008 No. 15 Lola B07/18, while Travis Engen placed third in the group with his 2005 Audi R8 LMP. Engen, a young 75 years old, was a busy man over the course of the weekend, racing two cars and competing in both the Sebring Historics and the Classic 12.
Sunday’s heat took a little bit of a toll on Engen, but he refused to use that as an excuse, saying Porter and Frey deserved their standings.
“They’re younger and faster than I am,” Engen said.
In Group A, it was all Marco Fumagalli in the No. 20 1970 Lola T165, as he won by a four-race margin of five laps, completing 72 laps around SIR in the four 42-minute races. Fumagalli won the first three races and built up a solid lead entering Sunday’s final race, which was won by Fumagalli’s McClendon International teammate Toni Seiler.
Things were a little bit closer in Group B, where Gray Gregory and Randy Buck captured the overall group victory on the strength of winning the first three races in their 1974 Chevron B26. Second-place finisher Alain Ruede won the fourth and final race of the group in his Chevrolet Camaro, but Gregory and Buck had a cumulative time of 1:57.433 better than Ruede.
It was more of the same in Group D, where the No. 561 Porsche 997.2 Cup of Gian Luigi Candiani and Sabino De Castro had a lead of 1:20.511 entering the final race of the day and Chris Ruppel and Eric Zitza took the victory in Race No. 4, but it wasn’t enough to make-up the difference and Candiana/De Castro took the overall group victory.
Sunday’s action also featured the departure of the vintage planes that were at SIR to celebrate the ‘Props’ portion of the event. While several remarkable planes made their return to the Classic 12 Hour, it was a newcomer — the 1943 Howard DGA15P of Roger Brown and Terese Brown — that captured the Best Plane Award.
Histroic Sportscar Racing is finished for the 2019 season, but will kick-off its 2020 season right back at Sebring when the Sebring Spring Fling takes place March 26-March 29.