This past weekend Sebring International Raceway hosted Historic Sportscar Racing for its annual Classic Sebring 12 Hour, Pistons and Props, presented by Alan Jay Automotive Network. The event featured some of the most memorable vintage race cars you can see. The event took place Dec. 3-6 and was open to the public with ticket purchases at Sebring Raceway’s registration building.
The event this year was a little different, with many European teams unable to make it here due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. Also, the event did not have the planes taxi down the back straight like in previous years. That said, Saturday’s main event was still action-packed with a few sprint races in the morning then the Classic 12 Hour featuring 12 one-hour races going late into the night. The majority of the races ran smooth with only a few incidents throughout the day causing full-course cautions to come out.
There were four main groups of cars to watch on Saturday. Run Group A consisted of Early FIA era cars (1952-1972). Run Group B had early IMSA GTO/GTU era cars (1973-1993). Run Group C was an exciting group consisting of Early IMSA prototypes to Modern GT Race Cars (IMSA GTP/WSC/LMP; FIA Gr C/C2; Modern GT). Run Group D Featured more modern cars (Early GT3, World Challenge, Porsche Cup, Etc).
The Group A overall winner was John Delane in the GMT Racing 1972 No. 81 Chevron B21. It was Delane’s first time competing in the Class 12 Hour.
The Group B honors went to the trio of Randy Buck, Gray Gregory and Ethan Shippert in the 1974 No. 26 Chevron B26. Each driver drove once by themselves and Gregory and Shippert shared driving duties in Sunday’s final race. It was the third straight year the car has won group honors in the Classic 12.
David Porter drove the GMT Racing 2007 No. 7 Peugeot 908 HDi FAP to victory in Group C, making it two years in a row with the win in the Class 12 Hour.
Chris Ruppel and Eric Zitza captured the Group D title in the Zotz Racing 2010 No. 119 Porsche 997 GT3 Cup.
Cars from legendary manufacturers like Chevrolet, Lola, Audi, Porsche were only part of the cars that were featured this week.
If you happened to miss this action packed event, don’t worry. HSR will be coming back March 31-April 2 for the annual Spring Fling event. The event will feature many of the same cars that were here for the Classic 12 Hour.
For more information make sure to visit hsrrace.com.
Sebring International Raceway also has a calendar on their website and Facebook page with dates for upcoming events in 2021.