CLERMONT — “The mass of men lead lives of quiet desperation, and go to the grave with the song still in them.” (Henry David Thoreau, “Walden”)
Not Jack Castle. He and his wife of 28 years have lived full lives. They’ve traveled the globe, engaged in careers and activities most people only dream of doing, but never fulfill.
Part of the genesis of the life led Castle attributes to actress June Lockhart, famed for her 1960s roles in “Lassie” and “Lost in Space.” It was Lockhart, he said, who put him on the path he now enjoys, that of being an author. At the time he was working as a stuntman, fulfilling the role of Hans Solo in The Netherlands; incidentally, he was hand-selected by George Lucas, the creator of what has become the Star Wars franchise, when the attraction first opened in Orlando.
“I’m sitting at her feet like a little kid, and I’m 25 years old at the time,” he said. He distinctly recalled the brief conversation he had with her. Lockhart asked him what was his goal in life. “For whatever reason, I just blurted out that I wanted to be a writer.”
Lockhart paused before responding, telling him that if he wanted to be a writer he needed to gain life’s experiences. It was guidance Castle took literally to heart. Those experiences led him and his wife to far-flung points on the globe as they pursued their life ambitions; the two met while in the employ of Disney World. She later appeared on Broadway as a member of the musical “Cats.”
Along the way, they lived in Alaska for a dozen years. At times he was a tour guide. He also served as a police officer with the Anchorage Police Department. He also was a criminal justice professor.
NETFLIX
During all those years, as well as after the couple started their family and moved to Idaho, Castle wrote. But he never submitted any manuscripts. In fact, were it not for his wife, he might never have done it.
“It was 2015 and I’m in the kitchen, hauling a couple of trash bags when my wife comes into the kitchen,” Castle said. She asked what he was doing and he told her he was tossing away 20 years worth of manuscripts, all because of Netflix. “I told her, nobody’s ever going to read a book again.”
She wasn’t having any of that. Instead, she urged him to try and get published; so he did, albeit half-heartedly. “I wanted my wife to be happy. And you know the saying about happy wife, happy …” he said, leaving off the last word.
It wasn’t long after that Castle got a reply expressing interest. At first, he thought it was from a vanity press publisher, those who print self-published books, but quickly discovered it was from a legitimate publishing house.
“I was so excited I immediately called my wife,” said Castle. Her response wasn’t what he expected. “She calmly said that was nice and to call back later to talk about it, as she was currently teaching a class.”
Turned out the owner of the publishing house was going to fast-track the novel. It usually takes 12 to 18 months for a book to get published. Castle’s book was published and issued in just two months, released July 2015.
Its success was equally astounding. Working as a stuntman/cast member at an Idaho attraction, a fellow cast member alerted him to the book’s success. She told him the book was among the top 100 sellers on Amazon. It wasn’t until she pointed out to Castle that at the time Amazon vended approximately 16 million books. The book ultimately was the number one best-seller for two days. “It changed my life,” he said.
But Where?
Both Jack and his wife were raised in Florida but returning to the Sunshine State wasn’t anything they had contemplated. That they returned was due to their two children, a daughter now 16 and a son, 11.
Living in Idaho, the family came to Florida for a vacation, taking in the attractions and the beaches. For the children it was a marked difference from the mountains of Idaho. They wanted to move to Florida and they were relentless in their desire.
“Every time we asked them what they wanted to do or go, it was always ‘When are we moving to Florida,’” said Castle. The family made the decision to return, but where would they locate? At first, Lakeland appeared a good place, but it just wasn’t for them. Nor were any locations, from either coast, nor the panhandle, nor the Keys.
“A friend of mine who’s an imagineer at Disney suggested Clermont,” said Castle, who was taken aback by the suggestion. But his friend said Clermont had significantly changed, so off the Castles went, to check out Clermont. On the road to Clermont from Orlando, the terrain changed.
“Dad, I thought you said there are no mountains in Florida my son said to me,” said Castle. Meeting up with a real estate agent, the family visited three houses, and fell in love with the third house. “What’s that they say about the third time being a charm?” The Castles are coming up on their first anniversary living in Clermont.
Stranger World
Several years ago, the Castle’s daughter, who was 8 years old at the time, became seriously ill, to the point she would sleep the entire day and only awaken for a brief period in the evening. It was a painful time for Castle. Like any loving parent, the care and protection of their children is paramount. Not being able to do anything left him feeling helpless. To counter that, he turned to what he did best.
“I began to write what now is ‘Stranger World,’” he said. Each evening he would read the latest chapter to his daughter, who also weighed in on comments. “One time she said a character wouldn’t say a certain word, so I took out that particular word.” That first book eventually has led to a series of Stranger World novels.
“Today, we get a lot of emails from readers and they say it sounds so genuine,” said Castle.
The fact it has become an ongoing series of novels is also attributed to Castle by Beta Readers. These are people who get advance copies and then offer feedback. Castle has a retinue of approximately 24 Beta Readers, but there are two in particular whose insights he values.
“They are 180 degrees opposite one another,” he said. It is rare these two ever agree, but this one time on the initial “Stranger World” they were in concurrence. “They both told me to drop whatever else it was I was working on and focus solely on that book.” Today the fifth book in the series has been released, with book number six due out November.
How to get published
Most recently Castle taught a free literary workshop held in Haines City on how to get published. It is a continuation of workshops he taught at local colleges when he lived in Idaho.
Prior to his first submission, Castle did his homework. He researched how to go about attracting interest. “I started calling editors, agents. I’m very good at getting people on the phone,” he said. He learned much along the way. Among the things he learned was how to put together a query proposal as well as a book proposal. He also came upon a fact: “I learned it is much harder to write a book proposal and get a publisher than it is to write a book.”
He has helped others get published. One of his favorite memories is connected to his time in Idaho, when he was running a theatrical train ride at a theme park. An older man was trying not to be conspicuous watching the cast rehearse when Castle saw him and invited him to watch. During a break in rehearsal, Castle and the elderly man chatted.
“Turned out he had been a pilot in World War Two. He told me he had been shot down by the Nazis and was taken to a prisoner of war camp, where he later escaped,” said Castle. After the war the man returned to Idaho and opened his own business. “What an amazing story and an amazing man, and all I could think was, ‘Wow, meeting a World War Two pilot.”
Castle helped the man, (Ret.) Col. Robert Boyd, write his memoir and get it published. He also had Boyd join the cast, which lasted two years, after which Boyd passed away.
About STRANGER WORLD
What if the people who worked actually lived in a theme park and were actually the people they portrayed in the park? That is, actually evolved into the characters they portrayed, both live and robotic? What happens when newcomers suddenly end up in the park, not knowing how they arrived, or why? And who is the mysterious “Lamppost Man?
(Editor’s note: To get an even further idea what the first novel is about, go to YouTube and type in: Stranger World by Jack Castle, where a mini-movie lays out the story.) Want to buy the book(s)? The Stranger World book series, as well as other novels by Jack Castle are available on Amazon, or either in-store or online at Barnes & Noble. To learn more, Visit: www.JackCastlebooks.com.