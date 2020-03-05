The Clovelly House on Lakeview Drive in Sebring, was filled with excited people celebrating the return of the Highlands Art League’s (HAL) monthly artist reception. Guests mingled with local artists, enjoyed some finger foods and wine and listened to the music of Sherylynn and Steve Jones.
The Clovelly House originally belonged to General Higgins and his family. Joan Higgins Hartt, his granddaughter, helped renovate the building with assistance from the Sebring CRA and the Art League.
“We’re so excited to be able to showcase our talented local artists. Next month we will be hosting our Clovelly After Hours & Open Mic event,” said Janell Marmon, HAL’s Executive Director.
“We’ll have the artist reception on March 27th from 4:30-7:30, where you can join us for wine, hors’d oeuvres, live music, and visiting with the artists. We’ll follow it up with Open Mic for acoustic musicians, poets and storytellers at the Visual Arts Center (VAC) from 7-9 p.m.”
Some of the artists on display in the Clovelly House include Ingrid Strope, Jim Leary, Loretta DeWitt, Cindy Cole, Alice Hanson, Laura Maze, Jimmy Brodgon, Rose Besch, Jean Corimer, Mary Lou Herald, Gary Wyatt, Doug Harman, Beth Brown, Nathan Hall, David Kelly, Theresa Roman and Marion Zellner.
Laura Maze exhibited some unique works in gold metallic leaf and acrylic. She teaches art classes and on March 17 is offering a class on printmaking using gelatin. She has taught in the US and Japan.
“You add ink to an unflavored plate of gelatin, put paper over it, rub it with your hand and the image will transfer from the gelatin to paper. It’s pretty amazing.”
Loretta DeWitt displayed her work, ‘Maid of the Sea.’ “She is made from crayons on top of a styrofoam form. It’s a multi-media design. I also used sea shells and even some painted puzzle pieces.”
‘Falls Creek Falls’ and ‘Indian Prince’ were two of Mary Lou Herald’s works in pastel. “Falls Creek Falls are in North Carolina and are hidden with the water just tumbling down. The Indian Prince, I did for a friend. She actually sent it to him in India.”
Doug Ginter was just browsing with a friend and decided to purchase several interesting pottery pieces created by Cliff Klein. “I just liked it. Then I saw another piece and bought that one too.”
Klein loves working in pottery. “I get totally lost in the moment when I’m working. I get in a world all by myself.”
Carole Vick was admiring ‘Doggie in the Window’, a mixed media work by Jim Leary. “It’s so different.”
The exhibit at Clovelly is very interesting and eclectic. There are many different mediums including photography, sculpture, books, jewelry, acrylic, mixed-media, wood, watercolor, polymer clay, pottery, pencil, pastel, resin and oil.
Some other upcoming classes at HAL include, Intro to Watercolor (Alice Hanson, March 23rd), Teen Open Studio (Tuesdays), Kid’s Art (Thursdays), Pine Needle Basket Making (Gloria Peters, March and April dates), String Art (Beverly Marshall, March dates) and Morning Art Escape (Dennis Stuart, March 11th).
A lot more is happing at HAL. The Race Week Gala is March 18, an annual event that kicks off the 12 Hours of Sebring race festivities. On March 28th (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) come on out and enjoy HAL’s First Art and Produce Market.
This will be a monthly event, every 4th Saturday this spring, March – May. There will be local/regional artists, live music, food and crafts for kids in addition to fresh local produce.
For more information, please visit their website at www.highlandsartleague.org.