Clowns have been known for making people smile, attending birthday parties and entertaining the masses for years. Once a year it is time to celebrate clowns with National Clown Week.
This year National Clown Week landed on Aug. 1-7. Lake Placid is home to Toby’s Clown School and many of the members spent Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Lake Placid Elks Lodge No. 2661 for the Back-to-School Bash where they painted many faces, made balloon animals and danced the day away.
Toby’s Clown School has been in operation for 30 years, having had their inaugural class in 1993.
“I was in the first clown class here (Toby’s Clown School) in 1993,” explained Sandy Pelski, aka Giggles. “I love it. I have to reorganize my stuff because when you’ve been doing this for 30 years, you accumulate a lot of costumes, props and things like that. It is just so rewarding.”
Pelski explained that she loves to interact with children and help them to overcome their fears.
“A few weeks ago, I met this little girl who was afraid, so I got down on the floor with my little puppet and made friends,” Pelski said. “She sat in her grandma’s lap and I got to paint her face. She jumped up afterwards and said ‘I am beautiful’ and she came out of her shell. It is times like that is why I do this.”
National Clown Week was started when President Richard Nixon made a proclamation on Aug. 2, 1971, to recognize the funny clowns that make people laugh and smile.
“To celebrate National Clown Week, we did face painting inside the clown school,” Pelski explained. “We also are painting faces at the Lake Placid Elks Lodge for their Back-to-School Bash.”
Pelski’s husband, Al, was friends with Toby Stokes who started the clown school in Lake Placid.
“My husband was Big Al who used to ride a customized foldable bike with a puppet of Big Al. When Al would ride so did the puppet,” Pelski said.
She added, “It is all about having fun, face painting is fun, I love teaching classes and I’ve participated in competitions. What we train people for is either white face, goose clowns or tramp. We are local, so we have adjusted to the heat and made a few modifications when needed.”
If anyone is interested in learning more about Toby’s Clown School or becoming a clown call 863-465-2920.