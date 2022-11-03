SEBRING — If you were to hear, “Colonel Mustard in the library with a candlestick,” you wouldn’t have to think where that came from. You immediately know it’s “Clue.”
But if you were to hear, “Husbands should be like Kleenex. Soft, strong and disposable,” you might be surprised to learn that is also from “Clue.” But it’s from the movie that has gained an almost cult-like following and has fans who can recite every word of the film.
Director Tom Staik will be doing his best to bring the two together when Highlands Lakeside Theatre presents “Clue: On Stage” Nov. 4-20.
“’Clue: On Stage’ pays homage to two pop culture phenomena,” Staik wrote on the playbill’s Director’s Note. “The first is the 1985 cult-classic film starring Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, and Christopher Lloyd. The second is the classic mystery board game that was first produced in 1949. My vision for staging of the play was to intertwine some of the most iconic elements of both the movie and the game.”
Making Staik’s job a bit easier is a talented cast that sees Marcus Conerly playing Wadsworth; Alysia Anders as Yvette; Cassidy Hitt as Miss Scarlet; Marcia Ward as Mrs. Peacock; Jen Westergom as Mrs. White; Thor Knutson as Colonel Mustard; Valentine Crow as Professor Plum; and Larry Moore as Mr. Green. Ensemble roles are played by Larissa Meagher, Kevin Hacker and Jude Lind.
“The 11-person cast is the one of the most talented I have had the opportunity with which to work,” Staik wrote. “Helping guide them in the process were my talented assistant directors Elise Chaisson and Laura Wade.”
“Clue: On Stage” isn’t any easy production and Staik gave plenty of credit to all of the crew members, who do all of the work behind the scenes, but whose contributions are equally as crucial as the performers on stage.
“Fans of the board game, the movie, or both will certainly find something to enjoy,” Staik wrote.
For tickets, visit www.highlandslakesidetheatre.com or call the box office at 863-382-2525. It’s a performance you don’t want to miss.