AVON PARK — The Aktion Club of Highlands County hopped on down the bunny trail on Thursday, April 21, to host an egg hunt for the Avon Park Cluster Program.
The Avon Park Cluster is an assisted living facility in Avon Park ran by Florida Mentor. Avon Park Cluster offers activities at their location for adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities and medically complex needs.
The Aktion Club, a civic club consisting of adults with disabilities, hid the eggs, handed out the prizes and refreshments for everyone to enjoy. The Easter Bunny made an appearance to meet and greet with the guests. Prizes were also presented to those at the Cluster facility who could not physically attend the fun outdoor activity.
Aktion Club members got to enjoy hunting for eggs and winning prizes.