LAKE PLACID — Deep inside each person there is a talent yet to be exposed. How about finding your “inner painter?” You can do that Saturday, Jan. 16 from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the Caladium Coop in Lake Placid.
Artist Jeni Novak will be your guide. For $35 bucks you will leave with your own masterpiece of “Miss Hot Lips.” Can’t guarantee that it will ever hang in the Louvre or the Guggenheim. But bet you will find a prominent place in your home to show off your newly acquired talent to your friends and family.
Join Jeni for a fun time. You do not need any drawing or painting experience. She will teach you step by step. Everything will be traced for you on a 16-by-20-inch canvas. You will be able to use the colors of your choice to create your very own unique creation.
Sign-up and pay at the Co-op 132 Interlake Blvd. Lake Placid or call them at 863-699-5940. Or give Jeni a call at 863-273-9098 or e-mail theartstudiojn@gmail.com.
The Caladium Co-op offers many other classes to meet your time schedule. Some include, One Stroke Painting, Crochet, oils, pastels, pencil drawing, China painting and many other artistic venues. The co-op also is also a shoppers must visit where you can find beautiful art in all modalities to adorn your home or purchased as unique gifts for friends.
Get those creative juices flowing. Painting “Miss Hot Lips” will be a good own start.