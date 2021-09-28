SEBRING — On Sunday, Sept. 26 the ‘Come to the Table’ Ministry held their kickoff meeting at the Heartland Christian Church in Sebring.
“Come to the Table. Come to me, all of you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest,” said Jesus. According to Rachel Hinote, coordinator of the ministry, this is the message to our community.
“We want to help the homeless and displaced in the community,” said Hinote. “We’ve had cards printed to hand out inviting people into our church. We’re going to place yard signs so they can be seen from the street. We’re also hoping word of mouth helps get the message out.”
Hinote has a degree in missions and was abroad for a number of years in East Africa, including northern Uganda and Tanzania. You can stay updated on the mission on Hinote’s Facebook site: https://www.facebook.com/cometothetableheartland
“This is our first meeting and dinner to explain to folks the new ministry unfolding called ‘Come to the Table’ at Heartland Christian Church,” explained Pastor Frank Moore. “We’re going to start the ministry with serving breakfast every Sunday before church beginning Oct. 10.”
According to Hinote, the congregation and outside donations are funding this ministry. Hinote has a friend who is currently in Malawi in East Africa that is coming to Sebring In January to assist her as a volunteer.
“We love Jesus and want to spread that love. We have a message, want to offer community support, have them then come and be loved and served and to just take a deep breath,” said Hinote.
Sandy and Paul Hinman are church members who have helped a lot of people in Highlands County in their own endeavors and are excited to be a part of this ministry.
“At church this morning, one lady went up to the front to express her dedication to this ministry that pastor presented,” said Sandy Hinman. “I also wanted to show my support. Soon about two-thirds of the congregation was on their feet in front of the church rallying support for the ministry!”
Sonny’s Bar-B-Que in Sebring provided some of the food for the kickoff meeting. General Manager and Catering Manager Davina Morris brought containers of food out to the Hinman’s vehicle which they brought to the meeting.
Donated items included chicken, baked beans, Cole slaw, corn bread and plates/silverware. The donation was a blessing to the church and they are grateful for the food from and Sonny’s. Congregation members also brought in food and dessert.
Pastor Jim Book from Kissimmee Christian Church, was the guest speaker. He has a ministry at his church that is growing and was there to explain how it started and motivate the congregation on how to move forward.
Book was a pastor in Winter Park, which does not have the homeless issues seen in other, less affluent areas. He transferred to Kissimmee and found a totally different landscape. His faith drove him to do something immediately.
“We found out that the homeless were living in tents in our area, near the church. We needed to do something for someone else. It’s all about service; a church is a spiritual hospital,” said Book.
He explained how this ministry began with their ‘Community Outreach Services’ which was on Sunday mornings. At first this was where people were able to hear a message and have a hot breakfast. The ‘Community Outreach Services’ ministry is now an umbrella for a number of other services.
On Monday, they offer ‘Celebrate Recovery’ which focuses on behavior modification, helping the homeless and disconnected, even those with addiction and little to no income. They have programs that can lead to gainful employment. Book related several inspiring stories of those who were able to turn their life around.
‘Taking it to the Streets’ is their Tuesday program where people are ministered right out in the community. They pray together, can get counseling and get a box meal.
Periodically they open up to partner with IDignity. They clean out a space inside where people can get assistance with obtaining a driver’s license, social security card and even their birth certificates.
“The homeless have their own community and can communicate with each other. They will spread the word about food and services and where they are available,” said Moore.
The message was strong. We as a community need to speak to their hearts (spiritually) and feed their bellies (for inner strength). While Book has a very established outreach ministry which was exciting to all, the congregation here is devoted to getting their own version started.
The first meals will be served at Heartland Christian Church on Oct. 10. Doors will open at 6:30 a.m. Time is 6:45 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. for a full hot breakfast and time of worship and community gathering.
For more information on how to help, please visit Hinote’s Facebook site, the church website https://www.heartlandchristianchurch.net/contact-us.html, call the church at 863-273-5031 or email hccheartland@gmail.com. Their address is 2705 Alt 27 South in Sebring. Look for the lighthouse!