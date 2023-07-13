When an elderly disabled couple from Sebring reached out for help, they had no idea there would be more than 30 people from the local community come to their rescue.
Scot Seymour, 69, and Sue Daisley, 73, were facing a potential eviction from the rental home that they had resided in for the last five years. It had no air conditioning, sealed windows and holes in the floor. They asked their landlord to repair the air conditioning but were informed that they would have to fix it themselves. They knew they could not afford to do that on a fixed income nor could they even survive much longer in the extreme summer heat. They began looking for an apartment and stopped paying rent on their home.
While talking with Chrystal Williams of the Highlands County Clerk of Courts about their situation, Williams realized this couple was in desperate need and in poor health. They could not physically lift any of the big furniture items in their two-bedroom home to move to their new apartment. That’s when Williams shared their story with Shirley Johnson, who is the Reintegration Specialist, Community Laison and Spiritual Volunteer Coordinator for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
“You know there are many more in the same situation as the Seymours, whether it’s the elderly, the homeless, people needing a chance, or those really looking for work. We have a systemic problem here and across the nation,” Johnson said. “But those that gathered took on knowingly or unknowingly the scripture of Isaiah 6:8 ‘Here am I! Send me.’ That was truly my action to reach out to this couple, spirit filled and I just reached out to people that have the same spirit of caring.”
Johnson recruited the help of the Aktion Club of Highlands County to evaluate the situation and meet the couple. Realizing the extensive amount of items at the home, the group had their work cut out for them and set out to recruit more workers. Individuals and organizations from Avon Park and Sebring answered the call to help.
“I didn’t see in advance just how serious this situation was until a dear friend and I made a home visit to meet the couple. It was heartbreaking,” Johnson said. “But, God made the circle of help larger and we began to roll up our sleeves to get this much more complicated situation under control. When God gives you an assignment, he has already prepared the arrangement to see it through. Many hearts opened willingly to the couple in need.
Johnson said that the community gathered to help complete strangers who were in need.
“The people that assisted didn’t do it for money or recognition, but heard of a need and gathered to show the love of Jesus. For an elderly, disabled couple that simply needed the help, no questions asked, just doing a good deed. Spreading this throughout our county, our state, the world will bring unity instead of division, love instead of hate, caring instead of disregard by lending a helping hand with genuine hearts,” Johnson said.
Williams followed through with a commitment to help the couple last Friday, July 7, and brought with her her teenage grandson, Wade Williams who will be in the 11th grade.
“Friday was the first time I really helped someone that wasn’t my family. That’s hard to do, but today, it felt good helping people that couldn’t help themselves,” Wade Williams said. “Also, there were a lot of great people helping in awful heat and never complained.”
Nu-Hope Elder Care Services stepped forward to offer their services to help the elderly couple. Six members from the Aktion Club along with three members from the Avon Park High School Key Club joined the effort.
The youngest member of the moving team was 7-year-old Lorenzo Wise who came with his mother Mauri Wise with the Sheriff’s Office. He pitched in to do as much as he could for a guy his size.
“We don’t help people for the rewards, we help them to show them Jesus’ love,” Lorenzo said.
Others helping were Marya Williams of the Berea Ministry House in Avon Park, Patrick Ratterree of Sebring Police Department, Booker Johnson of Avon Park, Juan Wyatt and Levon Stukes, both of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Florence Ahrens of Avon Park, Rasheen Hogue of Avon Park, Phillip Wells of Avon Park and Teresa Godfrey of Avon Park.
The biggest problem facing the group was how to remove a baby grand piano that Seymour played and used as therapy to help him through the day. Although four men tried to move it, the piano was over 900 pounds and too much for them to handle. The group walked away Friday disappointed over not being able to move the piano but prayed they could find an answer. It wasn’t until Sunday when Mary Nash, founder and CEO of Berea House of Prayer Ministry in Avon Park, answered their prayers and paid for a professional piano moving company to take care of the job. Hall Brothers Moving of St. Petersburg moved the piano on Tuesday.
Seymour’s bed was in poor condition and a generous donor paid for a new mattress from Turner Furniture Outlet on Monday. A box spring and frame was donated by Sara Heston and her young daughter Olivia Heston of Avon Park who just happened to hear about the situation while visiting Turner Furniture Outlet. Olivia was more than excited to know that her bed will help someone in need.
In addition to the bed, there were a few other larger pieces of furniture that was moved to their new apartment and a storage unit.
“I have never had a situation like this to fall in my lap, but it bounced to my heart and the hearts of some others in our county and the love just poured out from the couple that came to us as strangers,” Johnson said. “Not one person who gave a helping hand knew this couple, but today, we embrace them with family love.”
Johnson was so impressed with the amount of love that poured out of this community to help this couple in a very unfortunate situation.
“When you see someone in need, do all you can to help for all of our help comes from the Lord, according to the scripture; Psalm 121:1-4,” Johnson said. “Giving is loving, and Highlands County knows that all too well.”