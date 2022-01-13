Sebring Hills bingo
SEBRING — Sebring Hills Association will host bingo from 6-9 p.m. on Jan. 13, 20, and 27, at their clubhouse, 200 Lark Ave. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Kitchen will be open based on attendance. Please call ahead. Open to the public. For information, call 863-382-1554.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade
SEBRING — Monday, Jan. 17, the Highlands County Citizens with Voices invite your group or organization to participate in the annual parade in honor of the birthday of Dr. King. Participants are to meet at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 126 S. Pine St. (just off East Center Avenue). March time is noon, marching through downtown Sebring around the Circle, and ending on the open field across from Bountiful Blessings Church. Annual Community Picnic immediately after parade. For more information and how to participate, call Ada McGowan at 863-381-5485.
Volunteers needed
SEBRING — Two free income tax preparation sites are looking for volunteers to assist in preparing and filing Federal and State income tax returns one or two days a week from February to mid-April at Faith Lutheran Church, 2740 Lakeview Drive in Sebring and Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 595 E. Main Street in Avon Park. Both are VITA/TCE sites. Volunteers receive free tax preparation training with materials provided by the IRS. In addition to tax preparers, volunteers are also needed to sign in clients and help organize paperwork. For more information, call either of the two local coordinators; the Sebring site call Bill Shelton at 863-385-3802, and for the Avon Park site call Linda Pomeroy at 607-434-8208.
Highlands Band performs
AVON PARK — The Highlands County Concert Band celebrates 45 years of great music. They will perform a “Ring in The New Year” concert Thursday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts at South Florida State College. The band is directed by Tony Juliano. Pre-show entertainment is by The Skylarks. Tickets are $9 and are available from band members or at the door. For more information, call 863-386-0855.
Moose big breakfast
AVON PARK — Moose Lodge 2494 will host an $8 all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 16 at 1318 W. Bell St. Breakfast is the first and third Sunday every month and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit with gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and juice. Open to the public. All proceeds for Moose Legion Fund.
Masons BBQ chicken lunch
SEBRING — Sebring Masons Lodge 249 will serve an all-you-can-eat barbecue chicken lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, for $10 each. The menu is chicken, cole slaw, baked beans, potato salad, dessert and beverage. The dining room is open, and take out is available. The Lodge is on the corner of Home Avenue and Sebring Parkway.
Coin Club meets
SEBRING — The Ridge Coin Club of Sebring will hold a meeting Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 5:30 p.m. in the Sebring Welcome Center, 227 U.S. 27 N. Members and nonmembers are welcome to attend. There will be a presentation on Liberty Seated quarters (1838–1891). Social distancing will be exercised, and you will need to bring and wear a mask if you have not been fully vaccinated.
Depot Museum open
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Depot Museum at 12 Park Ave. is open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Other hours for group tours available by calling 863-465-1775. Come learn about the wonderful history of the Caladium Capital of the World.
Sewing Circle Sale
LAKE PLACID — A Sewing Circle Sale will take place Saturday, Jan. 22, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church, 43 Lake June Road, Lake Placid. Oodles of fabric, notions and machines, as well as tote bags and baked goods and other sewing goodies for sale. Sale to benefit the St. Francis Sewing Ministry. Masking and social distancing will be observed. For more information, call 863-465-0051, parish office.
Winter Tails event
LAKE PLACID — Pawsitive Effects is hosting “Winter Tails,” a free, fun event, for two- and four-legged attendees at Stuart Park is planned on Saturday, Jan. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This pet adoption event raises awareness about pet rescue and animal care. All pets on site are ready for a forever home. Family activities include food trucks, vendors, music, raffles, silent auction, pet blessings, costume contest, and a photo booth. Pet microchipping and nail trimming services will be available. All funds collected from merchandise sales benefit nine animal rescue groups in Highlands and Hardee counties. For more information, call 863-441-0351; visit PawsitiveEffects.org or follow on Facebook, Pawsitive Effects.
Comedy night at Elks lodge
LAKE PLACID — On Saturday, Jan. 22, Chuckle Hut Comedy Night comes to the Lake Placid Elks Lodge #2661 at 200 CR 621 E. The show features headliner Mike Rivera and Rob Churchill and starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and are available at the Elks Lodge, at chucklehutlol.com or at the door. For further information, call 863-465-2661.
LakeSharks phlocking
SEBRING — The Heartland LakeSharks Parrot Head Club will have their January Phlocking from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23, at Caddy Shack Bar and Grill, 3122 Golfview Rd. Entertainment will be provided by John Patti. The club will be collecting donations for Heartland Horses to sponsor a horse or horses for 2022. The public is welcome.
Butterfly Club to meet
SEBRING — The Central Florida Butterfly and Pollinators Club will hold its monthly meeting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at the Bert Harris Agriculture Center, 4509 George Blvd. The topic will be the Zebra Longwing Butterfly. Everyone is welcome.
Biscuits and gravy breakfast
SEBRING — Sebring Hills Association will host a Biscuits and Gravy Breakfast from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, at their Clubhouse, 200 Lark Ave. Admission is $5 for members, $6 for non-members. Open to the public. For information, call 863-382-1554.
Wakarusa, Indiana reunion
SEBRING — On Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 11 a.m. the people who have called Wakarusa home are invited to attend a reunion at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square. Current and former residents of Wakarusa are invited. For more information, call 574-862-2697.
Community conversation
SEBRING — Emmanuel United Church of Christ will discuss LGBTQIA issues on Monday, Feb. 7, at 3115 Hope St. (at the corner of Hammock Rd and Hope Street). For further information, contact Rev. George Miller at 863-214-4101 or gmiller@euccfl.org.